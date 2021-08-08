Curve Top Ducks, 9-8 in 10, Take Seven-Game Set
August 8, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Akron RubberDucks News Release
The Altoona Curve scored two in the 10th to outlast the Akron RubberDucks, 9-8, and take the decisive seventh game of the series on Sunday afternoon at Canal Park.
Turning Point
After Akron had rallied for a 7-7 tie in the eighth inning, Altoona answered in the top of the 10th, when Connor Kaiser hit a sacrifice fly to center field to make it 8-7. Ji-Hwan Bae added a solo home run to make it 9-7.
Mound Presence
Adam Scott allowed runs in the first and third innings, going 4 2/3 innings and allowing four hits while striking out a season-high 10 batters. Skylar Arias got the last out of the fifth. Manuel Alvarez followed with a third of an inning, allowing four runs in the sixth. Ben Krauth tossed 1 2/3 scoreless innings while striking out one. Aaron Pinto allowed a run in the eighth inning. Nic Enright pitched a scoreless ninth with two strikeouts but allowed the deciding runs in the 10th.
Duck Tales
Trailing 6-0, the RubberDucks broke through in the bottom of the sixth, when Bryan Lavastida doubled home Steven Kwan to make it 6-1. Will Brennan followed with an RBI single to score Lavastida. The eighth inning saw a big rally for a second straight day for the RubberDucks,. After a sacrifice fly by Brennan scored Kwan, Bo Naylor doubled home Lavastida to cut Altoona's lead to 7-4. After two walks, Will Benson came up with the bases loaded and drove a three-run double to right-center field wall and tie the game, 7-7. In the 10th, with a 9-7 deficit, Andruw Monasterio singled home Marcos Gonzalez to bring Akron within one, but Cam Alldred retired the next two batters. The RubberDucks left 10 on base and were 4-for-13 with runners in scoring position.
Notebook
Akron has lost both its seven-game series with a finale defeat at Canal Park. Erie won a decisive seventh game on June 27, the last time Akron lost a series until Sunday, which snapped a five-series winning streak...Benson had his 11th multi-RBI game of the season, tied for the team lead...Time 3:34 (1:29 rain delay)...Attendance: 5,266.
On the Pond
The RubberDucks will open a six-game series with the Fightin Phils in Reading on Tuesday at 6:45 p.m. Left-hander Konnor Pilkington (0-0, 1.80 ERA) takes the mound for Akron against Reading left-hander Josh Hendrickson (3-2, 3.53 ERA). The game broadcast, powered by FirstEnergy, is on 640 WHLO, the WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and the TuneIn Radio App, and available on MiLB.TV.
• Discuss this story on the Double-A Northeast League message board...
Double-A Northeast League Stories from August 8, 2021
- Somerset Patriots Record Their First-Ever No-Hitter - Somerset Patriots
- Strong Outing from Frisbee, Bullpen Give Squirrels 2-1 Win - Richmond Flying Squirrels
- Baysox No-Hit As Somerset Earns Series Split - Bowie Baysox
- Curve Top Ducks, 9-8 in 10, Take Seven-Game Set - Akron RubberDucks
- Big Bae Blast Lifts Curve Over 'Ducks in Extras on Sunday - Altoona Curve
- Conley Belts a Homer in R-Phils Loss to Richmond - Reading Fightin Phils
- Yard Goats Score 10 Unanswered Runs in Victory - Hartford Yard Goats
- Ponies Shut out Sea Dogs in Series Finale - Binghamton Rumble Ponies
- Late Erie Rally Costs Senators in Series Finale - Harrisburg Senators
- Sea Dogs Fall in Series Finale, 5-0 - Portland Sea Dogs
- SeaWolves Rally to Win Series - Erie SeaWolves
- August 8, 2021 Sea Dogs Game Notes - Portland Sea Dogs
- Game Information - Erie SeaWolves at Harrisburg Senators - Erie SeaWolves
- INF Chris Gittens to Join Somerset on Rehab Assignment - Somerset Patriots
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Akron RubberDucks Stories
- Curve Top Ducks, 9-8 in 10, Take Seven-Game Set
- Naylor Slam Caps Ducks' 10-Run 8th to Down Curve, 12-3
- Fermin Walk-Off, Benson Homers and Hillman Shutout Lead Ducks to 3-2, 2-0 Sweep of Curve
- Curve Take Down Ducks in 9th Again, 3-1
- Altoona Tops Akron, 8-5, in Back-And-Forth Game