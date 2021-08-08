Curve Top Ducks, 9-8 in 10, Take Seven-Game Set

The Altoona Curve scored two in the 10th to outlast the Akron RubberDucks, 9-8, and take the decisive seventh game of the series on Sunday afternoon at Canal Park.

Turning Point

After Akron had rallied for a 7-7 tie in the eighth inning, Altoona answered in the top of the 10th, when Connor Kaiser hit a sacrifice fly to center field to make it 8-7. Ji-Hwan Bae added a solo home run to make it 9-7.

Mound Presence

Adam Scott allowed runs in the first and third innings, going 4 2/3 innings and allowing four hits while striking out a season-high 10 batters. Skylar Arias got the last out of the fifth. Manuel Alvarez followed with a third of an inning, allowing four runs in the sixth. Ben Krauth tossed 1 2/3 scoreless innings while striking out one. Aaron Pinto allowed a run in the eighth inning. Nic Enright pitched a scoreless ninth with two strikeouts but allowed the deciding runs in the 10th.

Duck Tales

Trailing 6-0, the RubberDucks broke through in the bottom of the sixth, when Bryan Lavastida doubled home Steven Kwan to make it 6-1. Will Brennan followed with an RBI single to score Lavastida. The eighth inning saw a big rally for a second straight day for the RubberDucks,. After a sacrifice fly by Brennan scored Kwan, Bo Naylor doubled home Lavastida to cut Altoona's lead to 7-4. After two walks, Will Benson came up with the bases loaded and drove a three-run double to right-center field wall and tie the game, 7-7. In the 10th, with a 9-7 deficit, Andruw Monasterio singled home Marcos Gonzalez to bring Akron within one, but Cam Alldred retired the next two batters. The RubberDucks left 10 on base and were 4-for-13 with runners in scoring position.

Notebook

Akron has lost both its seven-game series with a finale defeat at Canal Park. Erie won a decisive seventh game on June 27, the last time Akron lost a series until Sunday, which snapped a five-series winning streak...Benson had his 11th multi-RBI game of the season, tied for the team lead...Time 3:34 (1:29 rain delay)...Attendance: 5,266.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks will open a six-game series with the Fightin Phils in Reading on Tuesday at 6:45 p.m. Left-hander Konnor Pilkington (0-0, 1.80 ERA) takes the mound for Akron against Reading left-hander Josh Hendrickson (3-2, 3.53 ERA). The game broadcast, powered by FirstEnergy, is on 640 WHLO, the WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and the TuneIn Radio App, and available on MiLB.TV.

