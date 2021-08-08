Baysox No-Hit As Somerset Earns Series Split

Big League rehabber Luis Severino retired the first 12 Baysox batters and a duo of Somerset pitchers followed to no-hit the Baysox as Bowie fell 7-0 in the series finale Sunday evening. The no-hitter was the first in affiliated baseball for the Somerset Patriots.

The Baysox could never get on track as they looked for a fourth consecutive win in Bridgewater, NJ. Luis Severino struck out five batters retiring 12 straight in his outing. Shawn Semple then followed suit. The usual Patriots starter entered and retired 12 more Baysox in succession also fanning five.

Bowie would get a baserunner in the ninth inning on a one-out walk from Zach Watson. But two batters later, reliever Ron Maranaccio got Patrick Dorrian to flyout to right, putting to wraps a no-hitter for Somerset.

The Patriots grabbed the lead with a two-out rally in the 3rd inning. They plated four runs in the frame in an inning in which they sent all nine men to the plate.

Even with the loss, Bowie finished a stellar 8-4 12-game roadtrip. The Baysox now head home for the first of six games with the Richmond Flying Squirrels. That series will start Tuesday, August 10th at 6:35 p.m. at Prince George's Stadium.

