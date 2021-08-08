INF Chris Gittens to Join Somerset on Rehab Assignment

Somerset Patriots infielder Chris Gittens

Bridgewater, New Jersey - The New York Yankees have announced that infielder Chris Gittens will commence a rehab assignment with the Double-A Somerset Patriots on Sunday.

Gittens made his Major League debut on June 5th and has played in 16 games with the Bronx Bombers this year. The Texas native has a home run and five RBI over 36 at-bats in the bigs. Gittens hit .359 with seven home runs, 23 RBI, and a .519 on-base percentage across 24 games with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre earlier this season.

The first baseman was named the Double-A Eastern League MVP for a banner 2019 season. Gittens led the league in home runs (23), RBI (77), OPS (.893), and finished second in walks (71). He led all Yankees farmhands in RBI and ranked second in the organization in home runs. After the season, Gittens was named an Organization All-Star and honored as the Kevin Lawn Award as the Yankees' minor league Player of the Year.

Gittens is expected to be in Somerset's starting lineup for today's game against the Bowie Baysox.

