August 8, 2021 Sea Dogs Game Notes

LAST NIGHT WAS GRAND - The Sea Dogs ended their three-game losing streak last night in grand fashion. Trailing 5-2 heading into the ninth inning, Portland loaded the bases after a a single by Pedro Castellanos, double by Devlin Granberg and Tyreque Reed was hit-by-a-pitch. Hudson Potts then smashed a grand slam over the left field wall and the Sea Dogs took the 9-5 lead.

POTTS IS NOT A STRANGER TO GRAND SLAMS - Last night's grand slam was the second his has hit this season. The last time he hit a grand salami was 7/18 at Reading.

RELIEF PITCHERS LOCKED IN - Portland's relievers are 28-9 this season with a 3.85 ERA. They are also 26-37 with save opportunities in 2021. They have recorded 392 strikeouts in 324.2 innings. In comparison, the starters are 21-23 with a 4.55 ERA.

SEA DOGS OLYMPIANS HEADING HOME WITH MEDALS - Team USA with current Sea Dog Triston Casas and former Sea Dog Jack Lopez are taking home a silver medal from Tokyo after Japan won the gold-medal game, 2-0 earlier this morning. Denyi Reyes and Roldani Baldwin will be bringing back bronze medals with the Dominican Republic. Casas finished the tournament with the most RBI (eight) and tied for first with the most home runs (three) and was named to the All-Olympic Team.

WHERE DO WE STAND - Even with the victory last night, the Sea Dogs are now tied for third place in the Double-A Northeast League. The Akron RubberDucks are in first place while the Somerset Patriots have sole possession of second place, 1.0 game behind Akron. The Sea Dogs are tied with the Bowie Baysox, 1.5 games behind the RubberDucks in third place.

ON THE MOUND - RHP Brayan Bello will take the mound for the Sea Dogs this afternoon. He last pitched /3 at Binghamton and tossed 5.2 innings allowing four runs on six hits while walking two and striking out five. Bello has faced the Rumble Ponies twice this year and is 0-1 with a 4.09 ERA. He has pitched 11.0 innings allowing five runs on eight hits while walking three and striking out 15.

