Solid Baseball Evens Series at Cleburne

Cleburne, TX- Jon Perrin's quality start helped keep the Cleburne Railroaders (45-30) offense at bay while the Kansas City T-Bones (35-37) offense went to work early in the game to help secure a 5-2 win.

After a couple of silent innings to start off the affair, the third inning heated up for the T-Bones. Mason Davis started it off with a two-RBI triple off starting pitcher for Cleburne Charlie Gillies. Davis would score Dylan Tice and Ramsey Romano, but the T-Bones weren't done yet. Former Red Sox outfielder Daniel Nava scored Mason Davis on a groundout to the Railroader shortstop Daniel Robertson. Tyler Marincov hit a double to score O'Malley and make it a 4-0 ballgame. Danny Mars, who was hitting sixth today for the T-Bones, scored Marincov to end the onslaught that was the third inning.

Winning pitcher Jon Perrin (4-1) fought on for six innings, only allowing two hits and two walks, but the most impressive part was he almost hit double digits in strikeouts, ending his night with nine. Robert Calvano came in relief in the seventh inning and let go the combined shutout by letting up two runs in two innings of work, but Calvano got the outs he needed and held the Railroaders for a Carlos Diaz final inning. Diaz came in and put the game away in the 9th with a double-play to Shawn O'Malley that capped off the win for the T-Bones.

Cleburne was solid on the mound despite the big third inning. Losing Pitcher Charlie Gillies (4-6) had the roughest night with nine hits and five runs. There was only a total of two hits and one walk awarded to the T-Bones from the collective effort of Bryan Saucedo and Edward Cruz.

The Railroaders weren't without their chance to threaten. In the seventh, Grant Buck scored Hunter Clanin off an RBI double to put Cleburne on the board, and Zach Nehrir scored Angel Reyes on an RBI double as well.

Kansas City and Cleburne have one more game left tomorrow night at 7:05pm at The Depot. Hear all the action on the T-Bones Broadcast Network with Dan Vaughan on the call. The T-Bones travel back to JustBats Field at T-Bones Stadium to take on the Texas Airhogs and the Railroaders follow to end the upcoming six-game homestand beginning Friday night.

