American Association Game Recaps

August 7, 2019





Sioux City 3, St. Paul 2 - Box Score

Sioux City RF Jeremy Hazelbaker belted a solo home run in the bottom of the eighth inning to give the Explorers a 3-2 lead and they would go on to defeat St. Paul by that same score. With the win, Sioux City has now won three straight contests and eight out of their last 10.

The Saints jumped on the board first in the second inning as C Jeremy Martinez came home to score on a fielder's choice by LF Blake Schmit. Sioux City would comeback and take a 2-1 lead after five innings of play thanks to a double from 3B Jose Sermo in the fourth and a single from C Dylan Kelly in the fifth. St. Paul would tie the contest up at 2-2 in the seventh before the Explorers scored the eventual game winning run in the eighth on the Hazelbaker blast.

Hazelbaker went 2-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI while Kelly and CF Kyle Wren each collected two hits with Kelly driving in a run and Wren scoring one.

Sioux City pitcher Ryan Flores tossed a scoreless eighth inning and earned his second win with the team. Flores struck out one in the three batters he faced.

Chicago 5, Milwaukee 1 - Box Score

Chicago won their fourth consecutive contest as they downed Milwaukee by the score of 5-1. The Dogs jumped out to a 3-1 after two innings of play and would never look back en route to the victory.

Starting pitcher Luke Westphal tossed five strong innings for Chicago and notched his 10th win of the season. The lefty allowed one earned run on only two hits with a walk and eight strikeouts. The bullpen for the Dogs was excellent as well as the trio of Casey Crosby, Luke Wilkins and Carlos Zambrano combined to toss four shutout innings giving up only two hits and fanning five batters.

Offensively for Chicago, 3B Gustavo Pierre led the way going 1-for-2 with two runs scored and an RBI. Dogs LF Kelly Dugan had two hits in three at-bats along with a run and an RBI while SS Harrison Smith tripled and scored a run.

For the Milkmen in the loss, 2B Garrett Copeland went 2-for-4 with a home run.

Cleburne 9, Kansas City 6 - Box Score

Shortstop Daniel Robertson launched a three-run home run in the sixth inning to give Cleburne a 9-5 lead and they would cruise from there to a 9-6 victory over Kansas City. The Railroaders have now won four straight and maintain their two-game lead over Sioux City in the South Division.

Cleburne pounded out 15 hits in the contest with four batters picking-up at least two. Robertson led the offense going 3-for-5 with two doubles, three runs scored and three RBIs. Railroaders 2B Ryan Brett had a two-hit game with a run and two RBIs while RF K.C. Huth blasted a home run to go along with a pair of runs and an RBI. Left fielder Angel Reyes also helped the Cleburne offense by collecting four hits.

Railroaders starting pitcher Jesus Sanchez allowed three earned runs over 6 2/3 innings of work and grabbed the victory. The righty gave up a walk and 12 hits to go with eight punchouts. Sanchez improved his record to 8-2 on the year with the win.

Sioux Falls 8, Texas 4 - Box Score

Sioux Falls tallied five runs in the eighth inning to overcome a 4-3 deficit and beat Texas by an 8-4 final.

The Canaries had 14 hits on the night with seven batters collecting at least one. Sioux Falls 2B Alay Lago went 2-for-5 with a home run, two runs scored and an RBI while 3B Jordan Ebert had three hits in four at-bats along with a pair of runs and two RBIs. Center fielder Brett Vertigan and C Graham Low also chipped in two hits and two RBIs for the Canaries.

Sioux Falls pitcher Luis Pollorena tossed two shutout innings of relief and earned his sixth win of the year. Pollorena (6-2) gave up two hits and struck out four in the eight batters he faced.

For Texas in the losing effort, SS Luo Jinjun and DH Yang Jin each had 2-for-4 nights with a run scored.

Fargo-Moorhead 5, Gary SouthShore 3 - Box Score

Fargo-Moorhead increased its lead in the North Division to three games over St. Paul with a 5-3 win over Gary SouthShore. The RedHawks had a 2-1 advantage after three innings of play before scoring three in the sixth to put the game out of reach.

Designated hitter Chris Jacobs led the way offensively for Fargo-Moorhead going 2-for-5 with a home run and four RBIs. RedHawks 2B T.J. Bennett had a 2-for-4 night with a run scored while leadoff hitter LF Brennan Metzger, RF Tim Colwell and CF Devan Ahart each picked-up a hit and scored a run. In total, Fargo-Moorhead had 10 hits in the contest.

RedHawks starting pitcher Sebastian Kessay threw 5 1/3 innings of work and collected the win. The Scottsdale Community College product allowed three earned runs on four hits and fanned five batters. With the victory, Kessay is now a perfect 8-0 on the 2019 season.

Winnipeg 15, Lincoln 10 - Box Score

Winnipeg jumped out to a 9-3 lead after three innings of play and would go on from there to outlast Lincoln, 15-10. Both teams brought the offense tonight as they combined for 25 runs on 36 hits with 13 players having multi-hit nights.

Goldeyes LF Tyler Hill led the offensive surge going 4-for-5 with a double, a run scored and five RBIs. Winnipeg 2B Alex Perez had a two-hit game with three runs and three RBIs while RF Willy Garcia had two hits, including a home run, in four at-bats along with a pair of runs and two RBIs. Designated hitter Dominic Ficociello and C Kevin Garcia also combined for six hits and five runs for the Goldeyes.

Winnipeg starter Parker French went the first five innings of the contest and picked-up his fifth win of the year. French (5-4) allowed seven earned runs on 11 hits.

For Lincoln, CF/LF Nick Schulz had a perfect 4-for-4 night with three doubles, a run and two RBIs.

