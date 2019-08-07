La Diversion es Buena, Saints Bring Latino Flair to August 9-14 Homestand

ST. PAUL, MN - It's a bird, it's a plane, it's...what are regular people with super powers for $1000, Alex? Bring the family, pile in the '68 Volkswagen and put on your favorite Hendrix tune. You might not get the peace your looking for with all those people packed into one car, but it's fun to stay at the YM...er CHS Field. Come out and enjoy some Santos de San Pablo béisbol on the second-to-last homestand from August 9-14.

Friday, August 9 vs. Gary SouthShore RailCats, 7:05p.m. - 3 Hours of Peace and Music & Xcel Energy Friday Night Fireworks

Be honest. Do you really "remember" what you did at Woodstock? Didn't think so. We're celebrating the 50th anniversary of the world's weirdest party. Don't worry, ours won't get cancelled. Three straight hours of The Who, Joe Cocker and Jimi Hendrix will immediately flash you back in time. Before the game, former Saints Manager and longtime personnel czar Marty Scott will be inducted into the Killebrew Root Beer Professional Baseball Scouts Hall of Fame. Marty won back-to-back championships with the Saints in 1995 and 1996 and finished his tenure in the dugout with 264 victories, a record that stood until 2007. In 2001, he transitioned from the field to the front office as the Vice President of the club. In 2011, the Miami Marlins hired him as Vice President of Player Development, and he later served as a baseball scout through the 2017 season. Don't forget to stick around for another edition of Xcel Energy Friday Night Fireworks, also featuring the music of Woodstock.

Saturday, August 10 vs. Gary SouthShore RailCats, 7:05 p.m. - Super Hamline University heroes

Make sure you stretch before coming to this game, or else you might be a little Thor the next day. All your favorite superheroes will invade CHS Field before vanishing back into their comic books. They're taking a brief pause from fighting off evil to hang out with you in the ballpark throughout the game. You never know who you might see on this super-powered night, sponsored by Hamline University. You'll also want your Hawaiian-style capes on this Treasure Island Resort and Casino Saturday.

Sunday, August 11 vs. Gary SouthShore RailCats, 5:05p.m. - La Diversión es Buena

On this noche, the St. Paul Saints become Los Santos de San Pablo as we celebrate the 11 Hispanic countries that are represented in the Minnesota community. Each Santos player will wear the name of one of these countries on the back of their jerseys. The uniforms will be auctioned off to Clues, a local nonprofit organization supporting Latino families in the area. After the game, all niños run the bases and get team autógrafos on a Cub Family Sunday.

Monday, August 12 vs. Winnipeg Goldeyes, 7:05p.m. - Ecolab Night (First 1,500 fans in attendance receive an Ecolab Re-usable Tote)

Around the ballpark their name is synonymous with sustainability. Whether it's helping us get our message out about zero waste, helping us harvest rainwater reuse or powering up part of the ballpark with solar panels tonight we celebrate our great partner Ecolab. Through technology, information, on-site service and training, they help companies, like the Saints, around the world achieve exceptional business results, while minimizing environmental and social impact. You won't go home empty handed as Ecolab comes bearing gifts. The first 1,500 fans in attendance will receive a Re-usable Tote. That tote will go perfect on our Metropolitan State University Gotta Go Monday.

Tuesday, August 13 vs. Winnipeg Goldeyes, 1:05p.m. - YMCA Day

It's fun to stay at the ....day game at CHS Field. Or something like that. Come out and pretend you still remember how to do the most popular gym class warmup dance of all time. It's one of your last chances to enjoy a warm summer afternoon at the ballpark on a Sun Country Airlines Travel Tuesday.

Wednesday, August 14 vs. Winnipeg Goldeyes, 7:05p.m. - Jeopardy Night

Final game of the homestand for $800 please. Play one of the classic game shows in television history with us before the Saints hit the road again. Don't worry, we won't put you up against James Holzhauer. Hit the Daily Double and enjoy the craziest tailgate party around on a Walser Wednesday.

Answer: just one! Question: What is the number of Saints homestands left after this one? It's true. Don't miss the chance to break out your old superhero costume, relive the glory days of overcrowded music festivals and celebrate our area's diversity. Catch 'em all with us from August 9-14.

Saints tickets continue to be a tremendous value. Tickets begin at $5 for the Treasure Island berm seating (limited number available in advance of each game while the remainder will be offered only on game day, in person at the box office), $6 for SPLASH bleacher seats, $14 for outfield reserved, $16 for the drink rail and $18 for infield reserved and home plate reserved. Friday Home Games with Post-Game Fireworks are an additional $2 per ticket. Post-Game Fireworks Supershows (August 30) are an additional $3 per ticket. Tickets purchased on the day of the game are an additional $2 per ticket. Children under the age of 12 and seniors 65 and older receive $1 off the admission price. Children under 2 that don't require a seat are free.

Saints Box Office hours on non-game days are Monday through Friday 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. On game days, the Box Office will open at 9 a.m., Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. Saturday and 12:00 p.m. on Sunday and will remain open until 15 minutes following each game. Tickets are always available at saintsbaseball.com.

