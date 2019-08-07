Milkmen Find Tough Foe in Chicago Dogs

August 7, 2019





The Milwaukee Milkmen traveled to Rosemont, Illinois in the series opener with the Chicago Dogs, and lost 5-1. The Dogs are in a very highly contested race for the pennant in the North Division. The Milkmen had the lead for a half inning on Garrett Copeland's home run in the first inning. Jordan Kraus got the lead hitter out in the bottom of the first, however, the damage was done by a one out walk and a double to knot the score at 1-1. A single scored the second run in the first and the Dogs never looked back.

Kraus gave up a lone run in the second, and then shut down the Dogs until the seventh inning. It was a very effective start against one of the leading offenses in the league. He gave up 7 hits while yielding 4 runs of which, only 3 were earned.

Luke Westphal, starting pitcher for the Dogs recorded 13 strikeouts in going only five innings. He appeared to suffer an arm injury and was removed as a precautionary measure. Former Chicago Cubs pitcher Carlos Zambrano pitched a scoreless ninth inning for the Dogs, using only 9 pitches to do so.

The Milkmen's offense was almost non-existent as they only collected 4 hits in the contest, two of which were by Copeland. The second game of the series will be played on Wednesday at 7:05 at Impact Field. It was nice to see several fans from Milwaukee who traveled South to see the game.

