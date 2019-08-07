Perrin Blanks 'Roaders to Even Series

CLEBURNE, Tex. - Jon Perrin allowed just two hits over six scoreless innings and the Kansas City bullpen hung on from there, as the T-Bones knocked off the Cleburne Railroaders 5-2 on Wednesday night at The Depot at Cleburne Station.

The Railroaders (45-30) did not get a runner to third base against Perrin (3-2), who struck out nine and issued two walks. The Kansas City right-hander allowed multiple baserunners only once, in his final frame of the night.

All of Kansas City's scoring came in the top of the third. Mason Davis tripled home two to give the T-Bones (36-37) a 2-0 lead, then came into score himself on a groundout from Daniel Nava. An RBI double from Tyler Marincov pushed the lead to 4-0, then a Cleburne error plated the final run of the inning.

Cleburne made things interesting against Kansas City reliever Robert Calvano, scoring once apiece in the seventh and eighth on run-scoring doubles from Grant Buck and Zach Nehrir, respectively. With the score 5-2 in the eighth, Calvano stranded two runners in scoring position with a strikeout and a groundout to preserve the Kansas City lead.

Carlos Diaz worked a scoreless bottom of the ninth to secure his seventh save.

Charlie Gillies (4-6) took the loss for Cleburne, allowing four earned runs on nine hits while recording three strikeouts and walking one.

The Railroaders and T-Bones conclude their series on Thursday night at 7:06 PM. Left-hander Eudis Idrogo (7-3, 4.47) is expected to start for Cleburne, to be opposed by righty Christian Binford (2-2, 3.18) for Kansas City.

