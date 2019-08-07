American Association Game Recaps

Sioux City 3, St. Paul 2 - Box Score

The Sioux City Explorers walked off on the St. Paul Saints 3-2 with a sac fly from OF Sebastian Zawada in the bottom of the ninth inning.

The Saints opened the scoring in the top of the first inning as 3B Chesny Young scored when 2B Josh Allen singled to left field. The Saints doubled their lead in the third as Young scored again, this time when DH Brady Shoemaker reached on an error. The Explorers bounced back in the sixth and tied the score when 2B Drew Stankiewicz (2-for-4) singled to score both SS Nate Samson and 1B Adam Sasser.

The score remained level at 2-2 until the bottom of the ninth. 3B Jose Sermo hit a lead-off single and took second when Stankiewicz singled. Sermo moved to third when DH Dexture McCall bounced out and then scored the game-ending run when Zawada lifted a ball to center field.

Fargo-Moorhead 5, Gary SouthShore 4 (10 Innings) - Box Score

A solo home run from C Daniel Comstock in the top of the 10th inning pushed the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks over the Gary SouthShore RailCats 5-4.

The RedHawks took a 4-1 lead in the top of the third inning as 1B Correlle Prime (2-for-5), 2B T.J. Bennett and 3B Leobaldo Pina hit back-to-back-to-back RBI singles. The RailCats had rallied to tie the score at 4-4 with a single run in the fourth, fifth and seventh innings including a RF Colin Willis (2-for-4) solo home run. In the top of the 10th, Comstock (2-for-5) hit his eighth homer of the year to provide the game-winning run.

Reliever Geoff Broussard earned the save as he worked a perfect 10th inning.

Texas 5, Sioux Falls 4 - Box Score

The Texas AirHogs edged the Sioux Falls Canaries 5-4 thanks to an RBI single from C Stephen Haviar in the bottom of the eighth inning.

The Canaries struck first when 2B Alay Lago singled home DH Brett Vertigan in the top of the third inning but the AirHogs took the lead in the bottom of the frame when DH Javion Randle doubled home 2B Luo Jinjun (3-for-4) and CF Lu YuHeng. Randle scored in the next at-bat when 1B Chen Junpeng (3-for-4) singled. By the top of the eighth, the AirHogs had tied things back up at 4-4.

In the bottom of the eighth, Junpeng reached with a lead-off single and he scored when Haviar singled. Haviar was thrown out at second on the play to end the inning but that RBI proved to be enough for the AirHogs to seal the win.

Kansas City 5, Cleburne 2 - Box Score

The Kansas City T-Bones put together a five-run third inning and made it stand up for a 5-2 win against the Cleburne Railroaders.

In the pivotal third, CF Mason Davis (2-for-4) tripled home 2B Dylan Tice (3-for-5) and 3B Ramsey Romano and then scored when 1B Daniel Nava bounced out in the next at-bat. Later in the frame, RF Tyler Marincov doubled to plate SS Shawn O'Malley (2-for-3) and then scored when LF Danny Mars reached on an error. The Railroaders found the scoreboard in the seventh when 1B Grant Buck doubled home RF Hunter Clanin and scored again in the eighth when CF Zach Nehrir doubled to plate LF Angel Reyes.

But the T-Bones' pitching staff kept the Railroaders off the board otherwise and starting pitcher Jonathan Perrin earned the win as a result. He tossed six innings and gave up just two hits while striking out nine.

Winnipeg 11, Lincoln 6 - Box Score

The Winnipeg Goldeyes rolled past the Lincoln Saltdogs 11-6 with the help of a six-run fourth inning.

The fourth inning saw C Kevin Garcia, CF Reggie Abercrombie (3-for-5), 1B Kyle Martin (2-for-5) and RF Willy Garcia (2-for-4) each have an RBI base hit and SS Adrian Marin (2-for-5) capped the rally with a two-RBI double. DH Tyler Hill also had a strong game at the plate for the Goldeyes as he went 3-for-5, scoring three times including a solo home run.

For the Saltdogs, SS Christian Ibarra, CF Forrestt Allday and RF Randolph Oduber each had a pair of hits and DH Josh Mazzola hit a three-run home run in the top of the sixth.

Milwaukee 7, Chicago 2 - Box Score

The Milwaukee Milkmen took control of the night with a four-run third and held on to beat the Chicago Dogs 7-2.

1B Manuel Boscan (2-for-5) kickstarted the scoring with a three-run home run and LF Riley Pittman also scored later in the frame on a wild pitch. CF Derek Reddy (3-for-4) scored on an error by the catcher in the fourth, and both Reddy and C Christ Conley scored in the sixth when Boscan reached on an error. 2B Garrett Copeland added a pair of hits for the Milkmen.

For the Dogs, SS Jordan Dean (3-for-4) had a solo home run and 1B Keon Barnum had an RBI single.

