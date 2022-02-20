Solar Bears Grind out 1-0 Shootout Win over Fuel

February 20, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - Brad Barone survived a torrent of 41 shots in regulation and overtime, while Joe Garreffa and Odeen Tufto scored in the shootout to lift the Orlando Solar Bears (25-19-3-0 to 1-0 shootout victory over the Indy Fuel (20-23-2-3) on Saturday night at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center.

Barone, appearing in his 200th professional game, earned his second shutout of the season with 34 saves in regulation, then added seven in the sudden-death frame, before shutting down Indy's Jared Thomas and Darien Craighead. The victory was his league-leading 18th of the season with the Solar Bears.

1st Period

SHOTS: ORL 14, IND 11

2nd Period

SHOTS: ORL 11, IND 10

3rd Period

SHOTS: ORL 11, IND 13

Overtime

SHOTS: ORL 4, IND 7

Shootout (Orlando elects to shoot first)

ORL Goals: Joe Garreffa (Round 1), Odeen Tufto (Round 2)

IND Goals: None

Goaltending

ORL: Brad Barone, 41-for-41

IND: Justin Kapelmaster, 40-for-40

NOTABLES:

The victory was Orlando's first ever shootout win decided by a 1-0 final score; the last 1-0 shootout decision for Orlando was a loss at Toledo on March 11, 2015.

Garreffa improved to 1-for-2 in the shootout this season, and 2-for-3 in his Solar Bears career.

Barone made his 12th consecutive start for the Solar Bears, matching a club record first set by Martin Ouellette (Jan. 26-Feb. 24, 2019); Barone's 18th win also ties Ouellette for the sixth-most by a Solar Bears goaltender in a single season and in franchise history.

The Solar Bears are now 17-1-0-0 when allowing two or fewer goals.

Orlando improved to 2-0 in the shootout.

Bid on Our Military Appreciation Night Jerseys!

NEXT GAME: Orlando visits the Florida Everblades on Wednesday, Feb. 23 at 7:30 p.m. at Hertz Arena. The Solar Bears host the Greenville Swamp Rabbits on Sunday, Feb. 27 at 3 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center for a VyStar Solar Bears Sunday. VyStar Credit Union members can score a pair of free tickets to the game - learn more by visiting vystarcu.org/solarbears.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 20, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.