NFL, MLB, CFL stats



Lions Suffer OT Defeat in Portland

February 20, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release


The Lions fell 2-1 in overtime to the Maine Mariners on Sunday afternoon in Portland, Maine.

Early in the first period Lions captain Cédric Montminy completed a nice set-up from Anthony Nellis to open the scoring. The Mariners responded with a goal of their own from Cam Askew later in the period.

After a scoreless second and third period, the teams headed to overtime.

Mariners forward Connor Bleackley scored the winner to give the home side the overtime win.

Final score: Mariners-2, Lions-1 (OT)

The Lions next game is at Colisée Vidéotron on Wednesday, February 23 at 7:00 p.m., when the Mariners will once again be the opposition.

Check out the Trois-Rivieres Lions Statistics

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...

ECHL Stories from February 20, 2022


The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent Trois-Rivieres Lions Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central