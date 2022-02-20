Lions Suffer OT Defeat in Portland

The Lions fell 2-1 in overtime to the Maine Mariners on Sunday afternoon in Portland, Maine.

Early in the first period Lions captain Cédric Montminy completed a nice set-up from Anthony Nellis to open the scoring. The Mariners responded with a goal of their own from Cam Askew later in the period.

After a scoreless second and third period, the teams headed to overtime.

Mariners forward Connor Bleackley scored the winner to give the home side the overtime win.

Final score: Mariners-2, Lions-1 (OT)

The Lions next game is at Colisée Vidéotron on Wednesday, February 23 at 7:00 p.m., when the Mariners will once again be the opposition.

