Lions Suffer OT Defeat in Portland
February 20, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release
The Lions fell 2-1 in overtime to the Maine Mariners on Sunday afternoon in Portland, Maine.
Early in the first period Lions captain Cédric Montminy completed a nice set-up from Anthony Nellis to open the scoring. The Mariners responded with a goal of their own from Cam Askew later in the period.
After a scoreless second and third period, the teams headed to overtime.
Mariners forward Connor Bleackley scored the winner to give the home side the overtime win.
Final score: Mariners-2, Lions-1 (OT)
The Lions next game is at Colisée Vidéotron on Wednesday, February 23 at 7:00 p.m., when the Mariners will once again be the opposition.
