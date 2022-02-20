Bleackley Hits Milestone with Overtime Winner
February 20, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Maine Mariners News Release
PORTLAND, ME - Conner Bleackley couldn't have dreamed of a better way to register his 100th career ECHL point. With a one-time blast at the 3:28 mark of overtime, Bleackley hit the milestone in style to secure the Mariners a 2-1 victory over the Trois-Rivieres Lions on Sunday afternoon at the Cross Insurance Arena. With the win, the Mariners snapped a six-game losing streak.
The Lions struck early when Cedric Montminy finished off a 3-on-2 rush with a backhander past Callum Booth just 2:53 into the game. The goal seemed to wake up the Mariners who were the better team for the rest of the period. At 14:27, they got even with a power play goal from Cam Askew, his second power play tally in as many days. Zach Malatesta teed up Michael Kim for a one-timer that Askew collected off the pad of Carmine-Anthony Pagliarulo and cashed in for his 12th goal of the season. The 1-1 score held up through two periods as neither team found the net in the middle frame.
The defense and goaltending battle continued through the third period, as each team mustered just 14 combined shots over the final 40 minutes of regulation and the game proceeded to overtime. Just under halfway though the sudden death frame, Tyler Hinam fed Bleackley from the right circle to the left one and Bleackley's one-timer beat Pagliarulo's stick side. Defenseman Nate Kallen, returning off injury picked up the secondary helper on the game-winner.
Booth earned his 5th win of the season, making 23 saves. Pagilarulo turned aside 25 in the loss. It was the sixth overtime or shootout result in 13 games between the Mariners and Lions this season.
The Mariners (20-20-4-2) embark on a five-game road trip starting next week that will take them to Trois-Rivieres on Wednesday and, Glens Falls, NY (Adirondack) on Friday and Saturday. Their next home game is Wednesday, March 9th against the Worcester Railers at 7 PM. It's "Reading Night." Tickets for all home games can be purchased online at MarinersOfMaine.com/tickets or by visiting the Trusted Choice Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 20, 2022
- CyClones Pick up Standings Point against Walleye - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Elmer Scores Twice as Icemen Win Fifth Straight - Jacksonville Icemen
- Stingrays Fall in Weekend Finale in Sunshine State - South Carolina Stingrays
- Growlers Roll Past Royals 5-3 - Newfoundland Growlers
- Bleackley Hits Milestone with Overtime Winner - Maine Mariners
- Lowney's Game-Winner, Christopoulos' 43 Saves Lift Walleye over Cyclones - Toledo Walleye
- Rabbits Power-Play Held Silent as Greenville Falls to Gladiators 5-1 - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Lions Suffer OT Defeat in Portland - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Sylvester Shines as Glads Sweep Swamp Rabbits - Atlanta Gladiators
- Shawn Element Loaned to Solar Bears by Crunch - Orlando Solar Bears
- ECHL Transactions - February 20 - ECHL
- Royals Conclude Weekend Series in an Afternoon Face-Off with the Growlers - Reading Royals
- Glads Finish Weekend at Home, Nell Called up to AHL - Atlanta Gladiators
- Will the Lions' Road Trip End in a Clean Sweep? - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Game Preview: Stingrays at Icemen, February 20, 2022 - Jacksonville Icemen
- Game Preview: Stingrays at Icemen, February 20, 2022 - Jacksonville Icemen
- Railers Defeat Grizz 6-2 - Utah Grizzlies
- Railers Increase Win Streak to Four Games with 6-2 Win over Utah - Worcester Railers HC
- Americans Fall Short in Loss to Wichita - Allen Americans
- Solar Bears Grind out 1-0 Shootout Win over Fuel - Orlando Solar Bears
- K-Wings Lose to Heartlanders Again Saturday - Kalamazoo Wings
- Crinella Reaches Milestone in 4-3 Win at Allen - Wichita Thunder
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.