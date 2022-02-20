K-Wings Lose to Heartlanders Again Saturday

KALAMAZOO, MI - Two quick goals by the Iowa Heartlanders (20-23-6-1) in the first period set the tone in this one, as the Kalamazoo Wings (24-21-0-0) couldn't regain control the rest of the way out and lost at Wings Event Center on Saturday, 5-2.

It took just two minutes and 35 seconds for Iowa to snatch the momentum in the first period.

The Heartlanders scored first at the 13:10 mark, was able to draw a quick penalty and scored via the power play to take the 2-0 lead into the first intermission.

Erik Bradford (12) lifted the Wings Event Center crowd of 4,448, at the 6:05 mark of the second, just a minute and 16 seconds after Iowa extended it's lead to 3-0. The play was a result of pure hustle and will to finish, and Tanner Sorenson (24) and Logan Lambdin (9) received the assists on the goal.

Then at the 11:58 mark of the second the trio cut the lead to one. First, Lambdin (19) shoveled a pass to Sorenson (25) from down low. Sorenson then found Bradford (18) in the right circle who snapped a shot on net, which allowed Lambdin to cash in the rebound from the left side.

Unfortunately, the K-Wings didn't score the rest of the way out, while Iowa scored again before the end of the second and added another in the third.

The K-Wings outshot the Heartlanders 32-21 in the contest.

Jason Pawloski (2-4-0-0) made 16 saves in the loss.

Kalamazoo immediately hits the road for a Sunday evening tilt against the Komets in Fort Wayne. Puck drop is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. EST.

