Shawn Element Loaned to Solar Bears by Crunch

February 20, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced that forward Shawn Element has been loaned to the club by the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League.

Element, 21, is in his first season of professional hockey after signing a two-year AHL contract with Syracuse on May 12, 2021. The 5-foot-11, 195-pound forward has notched five points (2g-3a) in 28 games with Syracuse.

Prior to turning pro, the Victoriaville, Quebec native played in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League for the Victoriaville Tigres, Cape Breton Eagles, Acadie-Bathurst Titan and Baie-Comeau Drakkar, collecting 170 points (89g-81a) in 274 games. Element also helped Victoriaville capture the 2021 President's Cup as QMJHL playoff champions.

NEXT GAMES: Orlando visits the Florida Everblades on Wednesday, Feb. 23 at 7:30 p.m. at Hertz Arena. The Solar Bears host the Greenville Swamp Rabbits on Sunday, Feb. 27 at 3 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center for a VyStar Solar Bears Sunday. VyStar Credit Union members can score a pair of free tickets to the game - learn more by visiting vystarcu.org/solarbears.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 20, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.