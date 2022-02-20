Rabbits Power-Play Held Silent as Greenville Falls to Gladiators 5-1

February 20, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







DULUTH, GA - Three first period goals helped overpower the Greenville Swamp Rabbits as the Atlanta Gladiators captured a 5-1 victory at Gas South Arena on Sunday afternoon.

Atlanta wasted little time scoring the opening goal, as Kameron Kielly scored his 11th of the season at the 4:10 mark. The Gladiators doubled their lead at 5:19, as Sanghoon Shin scored in his third straight game against Greenville before Cody Sylvester scored his 21st of the season at 12:24, giving Atlanta a 3-0 lead into the first intermission.

Despite a five-on-three power-play opportunity in the opening moments of the second period, Greenville was denied an early goal and saw Atlanta extend its lead to 4-0 at 12:58 as Sylvester scored his second of the game. At 14:57, Bryce Reddick threw the puck parallel to the Gladiators goal-line and found D'Artagnan Joly for his third of the season and second of the weekend to put the Swamp Rabbits on the scoreboard.

In the third, Derek Topatigh scored his eighth of the season at the 8:00 mark to re-establish the four-goal lead and create the 5-1 score-line that the Gladiators would take to the final horn.

With the loss, the Swamp Rabbits fall to 16-21-4-3, while the Gladiators improve to 28-17-3-1.

Greenville returns home to Bon Secours Wellness Arena on Wednesday night, February 23, for a mid-week meeting with the South Carolina Stingrays at 7:05 p.m.

Swamp Rabbits Single Game Tickets are on sale now! For more information or to secure your seats today call 864-674-PUCK (7825) or email INFO@SwampRabbits.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 20, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.