Glads Finish Weekend at Home, Nell Called up to AHL

DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators (27-17-3-1) wrap up the weekend against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits (16-20-4-3) today with a series sweep on the table for the Glads.

The team also announced on Sunday that goaltender Chris Nell has signed a Professional Tryout contract with the Cleveland Monsters in the American Hockey League. With the Gladiators this season, Nell compiled a 9-9-0-0 record with a 2.79 goals-against average and a .906 save percentage.

Scouting the Swamp Rabbits

Greenville sits outside of the playoff picture at fifth in the South Division. The Swamp Rabbits were missing several key pieces last night in a 5-2 loss to Atlanta. Greenville was without six of their seven leading scorers, including their top three scorers: Liam Pecararo, Brett Kemp, and Max Zimmer. Evan Fitzpatrick drew the start for the Swamp Rabbits last night and made 30 saves on 34 shots. Atlanta will likely face John Lethemon again in net today for Greenville. Lethemon started on Friday against the Glads and finished with 35 saves on 38 shots in a 4-0 loss.

Last Time Out/Last Meeting

Atlanta downed Greenville 5-2 last night at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Eric Neiley led the way for the Glads with a pair of goals, while Sanghoon Shin, Kameron Kielly, and Cody Sylvester all pitched in with tallies of their own.

The Ma-Shin

Following his ECHL debut on Feb. 2, Sanghoon Shin has etched points in six straight games, including a goal on Saturday night against Greenville. The 28-year-old tabbed two helpers on Feb. 6 against Norfolk, and then again on Feb. 12 at Toledo. Just two weeks into his ECHL career, Shin has posted eight points (4G-4A) in a mere seven games. The Seoul, South Korea native led the Asia League with 22 goals during the 2019-20 campaign.

Sensational Sylvester

With an empty-net goal last night against Greenville, Cody Sylvester has now scored goals in six straight games. Sylvester also strung together a six-game goal streak earlier in the season from Nov. 5 to Nov. 19. With his pair of six-game goal streaks, Sylvester owns two of the four longest goal streaks in the ECHL this season. The 29-year-old leads Atlanta with 41 points this season (20G-21A), and he is the first Gladiator to reach the 40-point plateau. Sylvester's previous high in North America is 48 points (25G-23A) from the 2020-21 season with Wheeling.

Power Play Coming to Life

Atlanta's power play has started to heat up over the last two weeks. The Glads have scored power-play goals in their last seven games, including two on Saturday against Greenville. Against the Swamp Rabbits this season, Atlanta is 10-for-38 (26.3%) on the man-advantage. The Glads' still have the third-worst power play in the ECHL overall at 16.3%, but that figure has ticked up from around 10% where it had been for most of the season.

ï»¿WHEN: Sunday, Feb. 20 at 3:00 PM ET

WHERE: Gas South Arena - Duluth, Ga.

WHO: Atlanta Gladiators vs Greenville Swamp Rabbits

PROMOTION: Sunday Fun Day

BROADCAST: All Atlanta Gladiators games are broadcast live on the Gladiators Broadcast Network. Listen to the game online at Mixlr.com, or watch the game on FloHockey.TV. Today's game will also be aired on 680 AM & 93.7 FM The Fan.

