Will the Lions' Road Trip End in a Clean Sweep?

February 20, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release







After a convincing 6-2 win last night in Portland, the Lions have now registered four straight wins. The team will be looking to make it an unblemished road trip this afternoon in the second of back-to-back games against the Mariners.

Will coach Éric Bélanger's team make it five in a row? The Lions next game will be in front of their home fans at Colisée Vidéotron on Wednesday.

Fans can catch all the action on FloSports. Puck drop is at 3:00 p.m.

Players to watch

The Lions' Olivier Archambault notched his 40th point of the season last night.

Maine defenceman Zach Malatesta has 22 points so far this season.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 20, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.