Americans Fall Short in Loss to Wichita

February 20, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release







Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken (NHL), dropped a 4-3 decision to the Wichita Thunder on Saturday night in front of a crowd of 4,790 in Allen.

The Americans rallied to tie the game at 3-3 in the second period on a pair of goals from Spencer Asuchak (16,17). The Thunder responded with the go-ahead goal in the third on the second of the night from Peter Crinella (20).

Allen pulled the goalie late in the third period but were unable to get the tying goal. A boarding call on Spencer Asuchak in the final two and a half minutes left Allen just over thirty seconds after the penalty expired to even the game with the extra attacker.

The Americans dropped their second in a row and their third straight to Wichita, The Americans travel to Cincinnati next week to meet the Cyclones on Thursday, Saturday and Sunday.

In the first game of the afternoon the Allen Fire Department defeated the Allen Police Department 3-2. The victory ended a three-game losing streak to the police.

The Americans next home game will be on Friday, March 4th against the Idaho Steelheads at 7:05 pm.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 20, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.