ECHL Transactions - February 20

Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, February 20, 2022:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Allen:

Ben Owen, D

Trois-Rivières:

Nick Mangone, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Atlanta:

Add Jon Horrell, G added as EBUG

Delete Michael Turner, F placed on reserve

Delete Chris Nell, G loaned to Cleveland

Cincinnati:

Add Sean Bonar, G activated from reserve

Delete Angus Redmond, G placed on reserve

Delete Mat Robson, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/17)

Fort Wayne:

Add Shawn Boudrias, F activated from reserve

Delete Oliver Cooper, F placed on reserve

Greenville:

Add Ben Freeman, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Brett Kemp, F placed on reserve

Maine:

Add Nate Kallen, D activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Nick Master, F placed on reserve

Delete Connor Doherty, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/14)

South Carolina:

Add Bryce Martin, D activated from reserve

Delete Barret Kirwin, F placed on reserve

Toledo:

Add Mitchell Heard, F activated from reserve

Delete Connor Walters, D placed on reserve

Worcester:

Add Ethan Price, F activated from reserve

ECHL Stories from February 20, 2022

