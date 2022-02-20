ECHL Transactions - February 20
February 20, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, February 20, 2022:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Allen:
Ben Owen, D
Trois-Rivières:
Nick Mangone, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Atlanta:
Add Jon Horrell, G added as EBUG
Delete Michael Turner, F placed on reserve
Delete Chris Nell, G loaned to Cleveland
Cincinnati:
Add Sean Bonar, G activated from reserve
Delete Angus Redmond, G placed on reserve
Delete Mat Robson, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/17)
Fort Wayne:
Add Shawn Boudrias, F activated from reserve
Delete Oliver Cooper, F placed on reserve
Greenville:
Add Ben Freeman, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Brett Kemp, F placed on reserve
Maine:
Add Nate Kallen, D activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Nick Master, F placed on reserve
Delete Connor Doherty, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/14)
South Carolina:
Add Bryce Martin, D activated from reserve
Delete Barret Kirwin, F placed on reserve
Toledo:
Add Mitchell Heard, F activated from reserve
Delete Connor Walters, D placed on reserve
Worcester:
Add Ethan Price, F activated from reserve
