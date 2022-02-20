Game Preview: Stingrays at Icemen, February 20, 2022

South Carolina Stingrays at Jacksonville Icemen

Sunday, February 20, 2022 at Veterans Memorial Arena, 3:00 p.m.

About Today's Game: The Jacksonville Icemen entertain the South Carolina Stingrays this afternoon in the first Publix Family Funday of the season. The Icemen are currently riding a four-game winning streak and have won six of their last seven games. The Icemen remain atop the South Division with a 0.656 points percentage. South Carolina is winless in their last four games (0-3-1-0) and sit in seventh place in the division.

Series History: The Icemen lead the season series 8-3-0-1, while also leading the All-Time series by a slim margin of 28 wins to 26.

About the Icemen: Forward Ben Hawerchuk leads the Icemen in scoring against South Carolina this season with 11 points (4g, 7a)....The Icemen continue to remain one of the top defensive teams in the league as they lead the league in goals-against per game at 2.36 and shots-against per game at 26.53...Yesterday evening the Icemen added defenseman Derek Perl to the roster. Perl has logged eight points (1g, 7a) in 30 games played this season with the Rapid City Rush.

About the Stingrays: Veteran forward Justin Florek is currently riding a six-game point streak. Florek has collected six points (1g, 5a) during this stretch....Andrew Cherniwchan leads the Stingrays in scoring against Jacksonville this season with seven points (4g, 3a)....The Icemen power play will be sorely tested today as South Carolina owns the top penalty kill ranking in the league at 85.4-percent.

Today - It's a Publix Family Funday game, as the Icemen will wear special Publix themed jerseys. In addition, fans can go onto the ice after the game to take a shot on net!

Wednesday, February 23 vs. Norfolk, 7:00 p.m. - $2 Wednesday! Fans can enjoy $2 Beer & Wine throughout the night!

Friday, February 25 vs. Florida, 7:00 p.m. - Lizard Kings Night presented by Swisher! Cold-Blooded Hockey is back, as the Icemen will wear special Jacksonville Lizard Kings Jerseys! Friday is also another Laugh Your Ice Off event, a stand- up comedy show featuring three comedians after the game, visit www.jacksonvilleicemen.com for more information!

Saturday, February 26, vs. Norfolk, 7:00 p.m. - Lizard Kings Weekend presented by Swisher continues for a second night as the Icemen wear the special Lizard King Jerseys. The first 3,000 fans will receive thundersticks. Saturday is also Scout Night!

The 2021-22 Jacksonville Icemen Season is Presented by Community First Credit Union.

