Royals Conclude Weekend Series in an Afternoon Face-Off with the Growlers

The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, play the Newfoundland Growlers Saturday, Feb. 20 at 3:00 p.m. at Santander Arena. This is the ninth and final meeting of the regular season between the two teams this season. The Growlers have won six-straight games while the Royals have won four of their last six games.

Erik Jesberger previews the Royals game on Feb. 20, 2022.

Reading defeated the Newfoundland Growlers, 5-1, Saturday, Feb. 5 at Mary Browns Centre.

Two-goals from Mason Millman and four unanswered goals in the final two periods of play propelled the Royals over the Growlers to complete the three-game series sweep for the Royals. Jackson Cressey and Brad Morrison scored in the first four minutes into the second period. Millman scored on a wrist shot from the top of the zone to earn his first goal of the season and extend the Royals' lead to four goals after two periods.

Millman followed up his first goal of the season with another goal in the third period. The rookie skated into the slot and ripped a shot past Alex Horawski's glove, scoring top shelf for his second goal of the game.

Newfoundland avoided a shutout in the series finale with a goal late into the third period. Gordie Green put a wrist shot past the glove side of Kirill Ustimenko who saved 26 of 27 shots.

The Royals sit in first place in the North Division as they conclude a weekend of consecutive afternoon games. Reading holds a 23-11-5-1 record with a .650 point percentage. They sit above the Newfoundland Growlers who are in second with .650 point percentage. The divisional standings follow with Trois-Rivières sitting in third with a .618 point percentage while Worcester hoists a .512 point percentage in fourth and Maine holding fifth place at a .489 point percentage. Adirondack is in last place with a .405 point percentage in 42 games.

ESPORTS NIGHT - 2/20/22

Gaming tournament

$1 Popcorn/$1 Nachos/ $1 Hot Dogs

Salute to Essential Workers Sundays presented by Visions Federal Credit Union (Grocery and Pharmacy Workers)

READING PREMIUM NIGHT PRESENTED BY SLY FOX TAPHOUSE - 3/5/22

$1 Reading Premium drafts

Scout Night

Frank DiChiara bobblehead giveaway presented by Savage Auto Group

Coaster giveaway presented by Deibler Dental

Specialty jersey

Affiliation Night - 3/18/22

Affiliation Night presented by Enersys

Flyers Friday presented by Deibler Dental

Gritty Appearance

Kirill Ustimenko bobblehead giveaway, presented by Savage Auto Group

PA Lotto giveaway

Specialty jersey

4 for $48 - 4 tickets, 4 burgers, 4 sodas

Buy tickets HERE: www.royalshockey.com/promotions

Reading Royals season, flex memberships and group tickets are available for the 2021-22 season by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.

