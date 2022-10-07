Solar Bears Announce Training Camp Roster

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced the club's training camp roster as the team took the ice this morning at the RDV Sportsplex Ice Den for the first practice sessions of training camp for the 2022-23 season. The Solar Bears open their 11th season of ECHL competition with a home game against the Jacksonville Icemen on Sunday, October 23 at 4:30 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center.

Orlando Solar Bears 2022 Training Camp Roster:

Forwards:

Braydon Barker

Matthew Barnaby

Tyler Bird

Luke Boka

Brian Bowen

Carter Cowlthorp [PTO]

Carson Denomie

Connor Graham [PTO]

Karl El-Mir

Tristin Langan

Ross Olsson

Andrew Sturtz

Shawn Szydlowski [V]

Adam Varga [R, TO]

Defensemen:

Michael Brodzinski [V]

Jamie Dorsey [TO]

Chris Harpur [R]

Jimmy Mazza

Luke McInnis

Andrew McLean

Carson Vance [PTO]

Goaltenders:

Brad Barone

Brandon Halverson

R = Rookie - less than 25 regular season games of professional hockey

V = Veteran - 260+ regular season games of professional hockey

PTO = Professional Tryout

TO = Tryout

