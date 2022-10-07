Solar Bears Announce Training Camp Roster
October 7, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced the club's training camp roster as the team took the ice this morning at the RDV Sportsplex Ice Den for the first practice sessions of training camp for the 2022-23 season. The Solar Bears open their 11th season of ECHL competition with a home game against the Jacksonville Icemen on Sunday, October 23 at 4:30 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center.
Orlando Solar Bears 2022 Training Camp Roster:
Forwards:
Braydon Barker
Matthew Barnaby
Tyler Bird
Luke Boka
Brian Bowen
Carter Cowlthorp [PTO]
Carson Denomie
Connor Graham [PTO]
Karl El-Mir
Tristin Langan
Ross Olsson
Andrew Sturtz
Shawn Szydlowski [V]
Adam Varga [R, TO]
Defensemen:
Michael Brodzinski [V]
Jamie Dorsey [TO]
Chris Harpur [R]
Jimmy Mazza
Luke McInnis
Andrew McLean
Carson Vance [PTO]
Goaltenders:
Brad Barone
Brandon Halverson
R = Rookie - less than 25 regular season games of professional hockey
V = Veteran - 260+ regular season games of professional hockey
PTO = Professional Tryout
TO = Tryout
Download a PDF copy of the training camp roster
Click to purchase single-game tickets for the 2022-23 season
Click for more information about Solar Bears Season Ticket Memberships
Click to download 2022-23 regular season schedule
2022-23 Season Presented by Janney Roofing: The 2022-23 Orlando Solar Bears season is presented by Janney Roofing. Voted Orlando's Best Roofer by Orlando Weekly, Janney Roofing is a family-founded and family-operated company built on honesty, quality and integrity. Get your free quote today at janneyroofing.com.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from October 7, 2022
- ECHL Transactions - October 7 - ECHL
- Solar Bears Announce Training Camp Roster - Orlando Solar Bears
- Ghost Pirates Announce Inaugural Jersey Partnership with VyStar Credit Union - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Mavericks Add Five Players from Coachella Valley - Kansas City Mavericks
- K-Wings Announce 2022-23 Training Camp Roster - Kalamazoo Wings
- Idaho Steelheads Agree to Terms with Veteran Defenseman Matt Register for 2022-23 Season - Idaho Steelheads
- Josh Winquist Agrees to Tryout - Fort Wayne Komets
- Mariners Announce Additional Promotions as Season Approaches - Maine Mariners
- Glads Announce Training Camp Roster and Two New Signings - Atlanta Gladiators
- Swamp Rabbits Add WHL Champion Carter Souch to Offense - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- A Letter from Kevin Lohan - Orlando Solar Bears
- Swamp Rabbits Add Jake Elmer to Offense - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.