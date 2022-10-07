Swamp Rabbits Add WHL Champion Carter Souch to Offense

October 7, 2022







GREENVILLE, SC - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits announced today that the club has signed forward Carter Souch to an ECHL contract ahead of the 2022-23 season.

Souch, 20, enters the professional ranks on the back of a WHL Championship with the Edmonton Oil Kings. In his final junior campaign the Edmonton, AB native posted 71 points (22g, 49a) in 68 games for his hometown club.

The 5'10", 165-pound forward joined the Oil Kings for the 2017-18 season after being drafted by the team 75th overall in the WHL Bantam Draft the year prior.

In his WHL career, the left-handed Souch appeared in 260 games for Edmonton and tallied 191 points (60g, 131a) over that span.

The Swamp Rabbits open the 2022-23 season, presented by Bon Secours, on Saturday, October 22 at 7:05 p.m. as they take on the newest team in the ECHL, the Savannah Ghost Pirates, at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Single Game Tickets for the 2022-23 season are on sale now by calling (864)-674-7825 or by visiting SwampRabbits.com.

