Mariners Announce Additional Promotions as Season Approaches

October 7, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Maine Mariners News Release







PORTLAND, ME - A trio of popular season-long promotions are returning to the Cross Insurance Arena for Mariners fans this season, with a new series of collectable t-shirts also announced. The Family Four Pack, "1-2-3 Fridays" concessions special, and Beacon's Kids Club will once again be featured throughout the 2022-23 season, while five specialty t-shirts, including a fan-designed edition will be available for purchase.

Available at all Saturday and Sunday home games, the Family Four Pack features four center section tickets, four food and drink vouchers, and four "chuck-a-puck" pucks, all for $100. Family Four Packs must be purchased in advance of game day and are available through the Mariners online shop. Saturday games begin at 6 PM, with Sunday games starting at 3 PM.

The 1-2-3 Friday deal is in effect through the start of the 2nd period during all Friday games, and will feature $1 candy, $2 popcorn, and $3 Bud Light Drafts. Candy selection will rotate throughout the season but will include M&Ms, Snickers bars, and Reese's Peanut Butter Cups. All Friday home games begin at 7:15 PM.

Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays account for 32 of the 36 games on the Mariners 2022-23 home schedule, which can be viewed here.

Beacon's Kids Club, presented by Oakhurst, is open to all children between the ages of 2 and 12, and is $15 to join. Full season ticket holders receive two complimentary Kids Club memberships per account, with additional memberships available for $10. Perks of Beacon's Kids Club include two kids flex tickets, a Mariners backpack, a Kids Club pennant and lanyard, and a Mariners branded fidget toy. Members of Beacon's Kids Club will also receive an exclusive monthly newsletter and enjoy special perks during Sunday games including a food voucher and "chuck-a-puck" puck. Fans can sign-up for Beacon's Kids Club here.

New this season, the Mariners are unveiling a series of collectible t-shirts, featuring major theme nights throughout the season. A specialty t-shirt will be available for Military Appreciation Night (presented by Martin's Point Healthcare), Pucks & Paws, Racing Night, and Wrestling Day. A fifth and final shirt design will be created through a fan contest. Fans can submit their t-shirt designs at this page. Pre-orders for all shirts in the series are available now on the Mariners online store, including a bundle with all five.

"It is always exciting to see the calendar change from September to October," said Adam Goldberg, Mariners Vice President of Business Operations. "The Mariners players and staff work hard to make each game a great experience. The Friday concession deal, Beacon's Kids Club and the Family Four Pack are great ways to save and the new t-shirt program is a new way to show your Mariners fandom. We can't wait to see fans come through the doors at Cross Insurance Arena again and these programs are just a few ways the Mariners are working to make it more enjoyable."

The Mariners 2022-23 season is presented by Hannaford To Go, and begins on Friday, October 21st at Trois-Rivieres, followed by the home opener on Saturday, October 22nd also against the Lions at 6 PM. Individual game tickets for all 36 home games are on sale now, online, at the Ware-Butler Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena, or by calling 207-775-3458. Full season, half season, 12-game plans, and 10-ticket flex packs are also available. More information on ticket packages is available by calling 833-GO-MAINE, emailing mariners-sales@comcastspectacor.com, or by visiting MarinersOfMaine.com.

