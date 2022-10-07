Mavericks Add Five Players from Coachella Valley

INDEPENDENCE, MO. - The Kansas City Mavericks and Coachella Valley Firebirds, the AHL affiliate of the NHL's Seattle Kraken announced the addition of five players to Kansas City: Forwards Cole Coskey, Nick Pastujov, Hugo Roy and Defensemen Nate Knoepke and Jordan Sambrook.

Coachella Valley is assigning forwards Nick Pastujov and Hugo Roy to Kansas City.

Pastujov, 24, spent parts of the last two seasons with the Kansas City Mavericks. He appeared in 97 games with the Mavericks since the start of the 2022 season. During the 2021-22 season, Pastujov went on loan with the Ontario Reign, Rochester Americans and Stockton Heat of the AHL, appearing in 14 games.

Roy, 25, played for the Atlanta Gladiators of the ECHL in 2021-22 and played in seven games on loan with the Belleville Senators of the AHL. In 46 games in the AHL and ECHL in 2021-22, Roy scored 22 goals and put up 31 total points.

Additionally, Cole Coskey, Nate Knoepke and Jordan Sambrook have been released from their Professional Tryout Contracts with Coachella Valley and will report to Kansas City.

Forward Cole Coskey, 23, is a 2019 seventh-round draft pick of the New York Islanders. He played in 60 games last season between the Bridgeport Islanders (AHL) and the Worcester Railers (ECHL), contributing 38 points (10 goals/28 assists).

Knoepke, a 23-year-old defenseman, played in four games with the Rochester Americans (AHL) last year after a successful four-year career at the University of Nebraska-Omaha. Knoepke played in 104 NCAA games across four seasons for Nebraska-Omaha.

Defenseman Jordan Sambrook, 24, was a member of the 2021-22 Kelly Cup Champion Florida Everblades. Sambrook played in 81 games across the regular season and playoffs, tallying two goals and one assist in the 2022 Kelly Cup playoffs.

All five players will report to Kansas City and participate in training camp next week.

