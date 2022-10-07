Solar Bears Announce Practice Schedule for Opening of 2022-23 Training Camp

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced the club will open its 11th season of ECHL competition with on-ice practice sessions for training camp starting on Saturday, October 8 at the RDV Sportsplex Ice Den. All Solar Bears practice sessions will take place on the pro rink at the rear of the Ice Den.

Orlando Solar Bears 2022 Training Camp Schedule:

Saturday, Oct. 8

Practice: 10:15-11:30 a.m

Sunday, Oct. 9

Practice: 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m

Monday, Oct. 10

Practice: 10:15-11:30 a.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 11

Purple & White Scrimmage Game: 10-11:30 a.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 12

Practice: 10:15-11:30 a.m.

Thursday, Oct. 13

Preseason game vs. South Carolina Stingrays (Ice Den): 1:45pm

This game is closed to the public, but can be streamed online for free at dspnlive.com.

Friday, Oct. 14

Preseason game vs. Florida Everblades (Ice Den): 1:45pm

This game is closed to the public, but can be streamed online for free at dspnlive.com.

Saturday, Oct. 15

Day off

Sunday, Oct. 16

Practice: 1:30-2:30 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 17

Practice: 10:15-11:30 a.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 18

Practice: 10:15-11:30 a.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 19

Day off

Season-Opening Rosters due to ECHL league office: 3 p.m.

All practice times are subject to change.

Fans and media are invited to attend all on-ice practice sessions at the Ice Den, which is open to the public. Flash photography and unauthorized video record of Orlando Solar Bears practice sessions is not permitted. The RDV Sportsplex Ice Den is located at 8701 Maitland Summit Blvd., Orlando, FL 32810.

The two preseason games will be hosted at the Ice Den and are closed to the public, but will be streamed online for free at dspnlive.com.

