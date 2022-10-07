Ghost Pirates Announce Inaugural Jersey Partnership with VyStar Credit Union

October 7, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Savannah Ghost Pirates News Release







The Savannah Ghost Pirates proudly announced today that VyStar Credit Union has become an inaugural jersey sponsor.

Starting with the 2022-23 season, the VyStar Credit Union logo will be featured on the upper right chest of the Ghost Pirates home, away and alternate jerseys.

"The Ghost Pirates jerseys are incredible," Zawyer Sports President Bob Ohrablo said. "We want to thank VyStar for their partnership, including the jersey patch. We look forward to working closely with VyStar and launching some great promotions."

"VyStar is proud to partner with the Savannah Ghost Pirates for what will be a very exciting inaugural season," VyStar Chief Marketing Officer Dana Karzan said. "When fans see the VyStar patch on the Ghost Pirates jerseys, we hope it is a reminder that VyStar is committed to making a difference across the Savannah community. We can't wait for the season opener on November 5."

The Savannah Ghost Pirates inaugural season, presented by Chatham Parkway Toyota, begins on Saturday, October 22 in Greenville, SC against the Swamp Rabbits.

The Ghost Pirates start their home slate on Saturday, November 5 when they will face off against the Swamp Rabbits at Enmarket Arena in front of a SOLD-OUT audience. Season tickets, group tickets and single-game tickets are available for many remaining games. Visit GhostPiratesHockey.com for more information.

VyStar Credit Union is the second-largest credit union headquartered in Florida and now serves more than 840,000 members with assets of over $13 billion. VyStar is the largest mortgage lender in Northeast Florida and a major employer in the region with over 2,000 employees. VyStar membership is open to everyone who lives or works in the 49 contiguous counties of Central to North Florida, 26 Georgia counties, and past and present military members and their families all over the world. For more information, visit vystarcu.org, and follow them on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 7, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.