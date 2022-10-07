K-Wings Announce 2022-23 Training Camp Roster

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Friday the team's 2022-23 Training Camp roster.

Training Camp gets underway on Friday, October 7th at Wings Event Center in Kalamazoo and will initially feature 26 players: 15 forwards, nine defensemen and two goaltenders, as outlined alphabetically by position below. Five players are at AHL camps and will be announced upon their reassignment.

Forwards (15)

15 Shaw Boomhower, 10 Raymond Brice, 48 Anthony Collins, 33 Zak Currie, 18 Bair Gendunov, 21 Max Humitz, 44 Matheson Iacopelli, 7 Logan Lambdin, 73 Darby Llewellyn, 9 Mason McCarty, 25 Tanner Nagel, 8 Coale Norris, 89 Tommy Stang, 93 Justin Taylor, 5 Gianni Vitali

Defensemen (9)

2 Ryan Cook, 4 Anthony Florentino, 61 Michael Klintworth, 6 Jeremy Masella, 24 Justin Murray, 23 Collin Saccoman, 88 Danny Vanderwiel, 12 Josh Victor, 28 Jarrad Vroman

Goaltenders (2)

35 Trevor Gorsuch, 31 Hunter Vorva

Kalamazoo Wings 2022-23 Training Camp Schedule

Wings Event Center - 3600 Vanrick Dr., Kalamazoo, MI 49001

Friday, October 7 10:00 am - 12:00 pm (Closed to public)

Saturday, October 8 9:00 am - 10:30 am (Open to Season Ticket Holders only)

Sunday, October 9 2:00 pm - 3:30 pm (Open to Season Ticket Holders only)

Tuesday, October 11 10:00 am - 12:00 pm (Closed to public)

Wednesday, October 12 10:00 am - 12:00 pm (Closed to public)

Thursday, October 13 10:00 am - 12:00 pm (Closed to public)

Friday, October 14 Preseason game vs Toledo: 7:00 pm

Saturday, October 15 Preseason game at Toledo: 7:15 pm

Monday, October 17 10:00 am - 12:00 pm (Closed to public)

Tuesday, October 18 10:00 am - 12:00 pm (Closed to public)

Wednesday, October 19 10:00 am - 12:00 pm (Closed to public)

The K-Wings are led by General Manager Toni Will, Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations Joel Martin, Assistant Coach Kohl Schultz, Video Coach Ben Wilson, and Strength & Conditioning Coach Mark Olson. Cody Lindhorst is the team's Head Athletic Trainer, and Austin Dykstra is the team's equipment manager.

