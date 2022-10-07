Idaho Steelheads Agree to Terms with Veteran Defenseman Matt Register for 2022-23 Season

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars (@DallasStars), and Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced today that the club has agreed to terms with veteran defenseman Matt Register for the 2022-23 season.

Register, 33, enters his 12th professional season after spending last year over seasons in the EIHL leading the Cardiff Devils to a playoff league championship tallying 43 points (8G, 35A) in 53 games ranking first amongst defensemen in points. The 6-foot-2, 225lb defender captured three straight ECHL Kelly Cup Championships winning with the Colorado Eagles in 2018 and 2017 while earning his first league title with the Allen Americans in 2016. During the 2017 playoffs the Calgary, AB native was named MVP of the playoffs leading all defensemen in points (24) and finishing second amongst all skaters. Register has been named ECHL Defenseman of the Year three times (2014, 2017, 2018) and has been named an ECHL First Team All-Star four times (2014, 2015, 2017, 2018).

He has played parts of nine seasons in the ECHL from 2013-21 splitting time with five different teams: Ontario (2013-15), Atlanta (2015-16), Allen (2016, 2020, 2020-21), Colorado (2016-18), and Toledo (2018-19) accumulating 374 points (91G, 283A) in 472 regular seasons games as well as 100 points (26G, 74A) in 131 playoff games. Register has spent parts of four seasons in the AHL on three different teams: Iowa (2019-21), Hartford (2018-19), and Chicago (2014-15) totaling eight points (1G, 7A) in 43 career games.

The Steelheads celebrate their 25th season of hockey in Boise with the home opener at the Idaho Central Arena on Fri., Oct. 28 at 7:10 p.m. vs. the Utah Grizzlies.

