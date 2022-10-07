A Letter from Kevin Lohan

Solar Bears Faithful,

It has been a tremendous honor to be able to put on a Solar Bears jersey the past four years.

There is simply nothing better than playing in front of the greatest fans in all of minor league sports, and it's because of this that I'm writing this letter with a heavy heart to let you know that I've made the difficult decision to officially retire and walk away from an organization and fan base that has become a second family to me.

I consider myself blessed to have been given the chance to be a Solar Bear, and I owe some of the greatest years of my hockey career to all my teammates, along with Drake Berehowsky, all of the coaches, trainers, equipment managers, front office, media team, and everyone else who has had a hand in the organization's day-to-day operations.

A Kelly Cup is coming to Orlando soon and you fans deserve nothing short of that.

Orlando, I love you.

Kevin Lohan #22

