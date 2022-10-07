Swamp Rabbits Add Jake Elmer to Offense

GREENVILLE, SC - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits announced today that the club has signed forward Jake Elmer to an ECHL contract ahead of the 2022-23 season.

Elmer, 23, remains in the ECHL's South Division, signing with the Swamp Rabbits after a two-season stint with the Jacksonville Icemen. The Calgary, AB native spent the last three seasons under contract with the New York Rangers, Jacksonville's NHL affiliate.

The 6'1", 183-pound winger joins the Swamp Rabbits after a 50-game campaign with the Icemen in 2021-22 that saw him total 32 points (18g, 14a), while also appearing in 10 games for the Rangers' AHL affiliate, the Hartford Wolf Pack. In his first season with the Icemen, Elmer recorded 12 points (2g, 10a) during the 2020-21 season.

Before his move to Jacksonville, the right-hander played a season with the Maine Mainers, posting 23 points (12g, 11a) in his ECHL debut season. That same season, 2019-20, he added an addition two games at the AHL level to the five he accumulated the previous season with the Wolf Pack.

Prior to turning pro, Elmer capped off his junior career with an 81 point (39g, 42a) performance in 68 games for the WHL's Lethbridge Hurricanes. In 204 WHL games with Lethbridge, the Kootenay Ice, and the Regina Pats, he tallied 134 points (64g, 70a).

The Swamp Rabbits open the 2022-23 season, presented by Bon Secours, on Saturday, October 22 at 7:05 p.m. as they take on the newest team in the ECHL, the Savannah Ghost Pirates, at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Single Game Tickets for the 2022-23 season are on sale now by calling (864)-674-7825 or by visiting SwampRabbits.com.

