Glads Announce Training Camp Roster and Two New Signings

October 7, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release







DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators and Team President Jerry James announced on Friday that the team has signed Malcolm Hayes (D) and Ian Mackey (F). In addition to the signings, the team announced its training camp roster for the 2022-23 season.

Hayes, 27, appeared in 37 games with the Glads last season and posted one assist to go with 46 PIM. The 2022-23 season will be the Atlanta native's second full ECHL season.

Mackey, 26, has three career ECHL games under his belt from the 2019-20 season in which he appeared with the Kansas City Mavericks and the Fort Wayne Komets. Last season in Hockeytvaan, Sweden's second professional division, the 6-foot-3, 181-pound forward split time between HC Flyers and IFK Hallsberg and tallied 12 points (9G-3A) in 23 total games.

2022-23 Gladiators Training Camp Roster

Forwards Defensemen Goaltenders

Dino Balsamo# Dylan Carabia Gabe Mollot-Hill#

Brady Fleurent# Tim Davison* Alex Sakellaropolous

Carlos Fornaris Jacob Graves

Gabe Guertler* Malcolm Hayes

Tyler Kobryn Sacha Roy#

Ian Mackey Dalton Thrower

Paul McAvoy* Josh Thrower

RJ Murphy# Derek Topatigh*

Eric Neiley Zach Yoder

Mike Pelech*

Brandon Schultz

Sanghoon Shin*

Cody Sylvester

Mike Turner

* Not yet reported to camp

# Tryout

Gladiators training camp practices are open to the public and take place at the Atlanta IceForum.

