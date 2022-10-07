ECHL Transactions - October 7
October 7, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, October 7, 2022:
TRY-OUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):
Atlanta:
Connor Vermeulen, D [10/5]
Trois-Rivières:
Emilien Boily, G [10/5]
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Atlanta:
Greg Campbell, D [10/5; unrestricted free agent]
Worcester:
Chris Ordoobadi, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Atlanta:
Add Alex Sakellaropoulos, G added to training camp roster
Add Zach Yoder, D added to training camp roster
Add Dylan Carabia, D added to training camp roster
Add Josh Thrower, D added to training camp roster
Add Dalton Thrower, D added to training camp roster
Add Jacob Graves, D added to training camp roster
Add Malcolm Hayes, D added to training camp roster
Add Ian Mackey, F added to training camp roster
Add Cody Sylvester, F added to training camp roster
Add Eric Neiley, F added to training camp roster
Add Michael Turner, F added to training camp roster
Add Tyler Kobryn, F added to training camp roster
Add Carlos Fornaris, F added to training camp roster
Add Brady Fleurent, F added to training camp roster
Add Dino Balsamo, F added to training camp roster
Add R.J. Murphy, F added to training camp roster
Add Gabe Mollot-Hill, F added to training camp roster
Kalamazoo:
Add Trevor Gorsuch, G added to training camp roster
Add Collin Saccoman, D added to training camp roster
Add Ryan Cook, D added to training camp roster
Add Justin Murray, D added to training camp roster
Add Jeremy Masella, D added to training camp roster
Add Anthony Florentino, D added to training camp roster
Add Josh Victor, D added to training camp roster
Add Max Humitz, F added to training camp roster
Add Raymond Brice, F added to training camp roster
Add Mason McCarty, F added to training camp roster
Add Logan Lambdin, F added to training camp roster
Add Anthony Collins, F added to training camp roster
Add Matt Iacopelli, F added to training camp roster
Add Justin Taylor, F added to training camp roster
Add Tanner Nagel, F added to training camp roster
Add Bair Gendunov, F added to training camp roster
Add Coale Norris, F added to training camp roster
Add Shaw Boomhower, F added to training camp roster
Add Darby Llewellyn, F added to training camp roster
Add Hunter Vorva, G added to training camp roster
Add Gianni Vitali, F added to training camp roster
Add Jarrad Vroman, D added to training camp roster
Add Zak Currie, F added to training camp roster
Add Michael Klintworth, D/F added to training camp roster
Add Tommy Stang, F added to training camp roster
Add Danny Vanderwiel, F added to training camp roster
Kansas City:
Delete Bailey Conger, F ECHL playing rights traded to Maine
Maine:
Delete Pascal Laberge, F ECHL playing rights traded to Kansas City
Orlando:
Add Brad Barone, G added to training camp roster
Add Brandon Halverson, G added to training camp roster
Add Chris Harpur, D added to training camp roster
Add Luke McInnis, D added to training camp roster
Add Michael Brodzinski, D added to training camp roster
Add Jimmy Mazza, D added to training camp roster
Add Braydon Barker, D added to training camp roster
Add Andrew McLean, D added to training camp roster
Add Luke Boka, F added to training camp roster
Add Tyler Bird, F added to training camp roster
Add Ross Olsson, F added to training camp roster
Add Brian Bowen, F added to training camp roster
Add Matthew Barnaby, F added to training camp roster
Add Andrew Sturtz, F added to training camp roster
Add Carson Denomie, F added to training camp roster
Add Shawn Szydlowski, F added to training camp roster
Add Tristin Langan, F added to training camp roster
Add Karl El-Mir, F added to training camp roster
Add Carter Cowlthorp, F added to training camp roster
Add Carson Vance, D added to training camp roster
Add Connor Graham, F added to training camp roster
Add Adam Varga, F added to training camp roster
Add Jamie Dorsey, D added to training camp roster
Rapid City:
Add Danny Battochio, G signed tryout agreement
Utah:
Add Andrew Nielsen, D signed contract
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from October 7, 2022
- ECHL Transactions - October 7 - ECHL
- Solar Bears Announce Training Camp Roster - Orlando Solar Bears
- Ghost Pirates Announce Inaugural Jersey Partnership with VyStar Credit Union - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Mavericks Add Five Players from Coachella Valley - Kansas City Mavericks
- K-Wings Announce 2022-23 Training Camp Roster - Kalamazoo Wings
- Idaho Steelheads Agree to Terms with Veteran Defenseman Matt Register for 2022-23 Season - Idaho Steelheads
- Josh Winquist Agrees to Tryout - Fort Wayne Komets
- Mariners Announce Additional Promotions as Season Approaches - Maine Mariners
- Glads Announce Training Camp Roster and Two New Signings - Atlanta Gladiators
- Swamp Rabbits Add WHL Champion Carter Souch to Offense - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- A Letter from Kevin Lohan - Orlando Solar Bears
- Swamp Rabbits Add Jake Elmer to Offense - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.