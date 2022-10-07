ECHL Transactions - October 7

Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, October 7, 2022:

TRY-OUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):

Atlanta:

Connor Vermeulen, D [10/5]

Trois-Rivières:

Emilien Boily, G [10/5]

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Atlanta:

Greg Campbell, D [10/5; unrestricted free agent]

Worcester:

Chris Ordoobadi, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Atlanta:

Add Alex Sakellaropoulos, G added to training camp roster

Add Zach Yoder, D added to training camp roster

Add Dylan Carabia, D added to training camp roster

Add Josh Thrower, D added to training camp roster

Add Dalton Thrower, D added to training camp roster

Add Jacob Graves, D added to training camp roster

Add Malcolm Hayes, D added to training camp roster

Add Ian Mackey, F added to training camp roster

Add Cody Sylvester, F added to training camp roster

Add Eric Neiley, F added to training camp roster

Add Michael Turner, F added to training camp roster

Add Tyler Kobryn, F added to training camp roster

Add Carlos Fornaris, F added to training camp roster

Add Brady Fleurent, F added to training camp roster

Add Dino Balsamo, F added to training camp roster

Add R.J. Murphy, F added to training camp roster

Add Gabe Mollot-Hill, F added to training camp roster

Kalamazoo:

Add Trevor Gorsuch, G added to training camp roster

Add Collin Saccoman, D added to training camp roster

Add Ryan Cook, D added to training camp roster

Add Justin Murray, D added to training camp roster

Add Jeremy Masella, D added to training camp roster

Add Anthony Florentino, D added to training camp roster

Add Josh Victor, D added to training camp roster

Add Max Humitz, F added to training camp roster

Add Raymond Brice, F added to training camp roster

Add Mason McCarty, F added to training camp roster

Add Logan Lambdin, F added to training camp roster

Add Anthony Collins, F added to training camp roster

Add Matt Iacopelli, F added to training camp roster

Add Justin Taylor, F added to training camp roster

Add Tanner Nagel, F added to training camp roster

Add Bair Gendunov, F added to training camp roster

Add Coale Norris, F added to training camp roster

Add Shaw Boomhower, F added to training camp roster

Add Darby Llewellyn, F added to training camp roster

Add Hunter Vorva, G added to training camp roster

Add Gianni Vitali, F added to training camp roster

Add Jarrad Vroman, D added to training camp roster

Add Zak Currie, F added to training camp roster

Add Michael Klintworth, D/F added to training camp roster

Add Tommy Stang, F added to training camp roster

Add Danny Vanderwiel, F added to training camp roster

Kansas City:

Delete Bailey Conger, F ECHL playing rights traded to Maine

Maine:

Delete Pascal Laberge, F ECHL playing rights traded to Kansas City

Orlando:

Add Brad Barone, G added to training camp roster

Add Brandon Halverson, G added to training camp roster

Add Chris Harpur, D added to training camp roster

Add Luke McInnis, D added to training camp roster

Add Michael Brodzinski, D added to training camp roster

Add Jimmy Mazza, D added to training camp roster

Add Braydon Barker, D added to training camp roster

Add Andrew McLean, D added to training camp roster

Add Luke Boka, F added to training camp roster

Add Tyler Bird, F added to training camp roster

Add Ross Olsson, F added to training camp roster

Add Brian Bowen, F added to training camp roster

Add Matthew Barnaby, F added to training camp roster

Add Andrew Sturtz, F added to training camp roster

Add Carson Denomie, F added to training camp roster

Add Shawn Szydlowski, F added to training camp roster

Add Tristin Langan, F added to training camp roster

Add Karl El-Mir, F added to training camp roster

Add Carter Cowlthorp, F added to training camp roster

Add Carson Vance, D added to training camp roster

Add Connor Graham, F added to training camp roster

Add Adam Varga, F added to training camp roster

Add Jamie Dorsey, D added to training camp roster

Rapid City:

Add Danny Battochio, G signed tryout agreement

Utah:

Add Andrew Nielsen, D signed contract

