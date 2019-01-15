Solar Bears Add Goalie Clint Windsor

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced that the club has agreed to terms with rookie goaltender Clint Windsor on a Standard Player Contract. Additionally, rookie defenseman Oleg Sosunov has been reassigned to the Solar Bears from the Syracuse Crunch by the Tampa Bay Lightning, while defenseman Matthew Spencer has been reassigned to Syracuse by Tampa Bay.

Windsor, 25, began the season with the Herlev Eagles of Denmark's Metal Ligaen, where he appeared in 10 games and sported a 3.42 goals-against average and an .896 save percentage.

Windsor previously played for Brock University in St. Catharines, Ontario, where the 6-foot-4, 216-pound netminder appeared in 76 career games, going 35-35-0 with a 3.03 goals-against average, a .920 save percentage and two shutouts. During the 2017-18 campaign, Windsor led all U Sports goalies with a .930 save percentage. He also was named Goaltender of the Year for the Ontario University Athletics conference.

The native of Hamilton, Ontario also played major junior hockey for the Ottawa 67's, Mississauga Steelheads, Saginaw Spirit and Barrie Colts of the Ontario Hockey League. Windsor went 26-49-10 with a 4.24 goals-against average, a .913 save percentage and one shutout in 100 total OHL contests.

Sosunov, 20, returns to the Solar Bears, where he earned four assists and eight penalty minutes in 11 games during a prior stint this season. The 6-foot-9, 236-pound blueliner has one goal and two penalty minutes in five games with the Crunch this season.

The native of Ryazan, Russia was a sixth-round selection (#178 overall) of the Lightning in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft.

Spencer, 21, has appeared in 18 games with the Solar Bears over the course of two assignments to Orlando this season, contributing eight points (2g-6a) and 22 penalty minutes. The 6-foot-2, 204-pound defender has also tallied one assist in seven games with Syracuse.

Spencer was a second-round selection, (#44 overall) of the Lightning in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft.

