'Blades Weekly: Season's Only Trip West Set for this Weekend

ESTERO, Fla. - Still perched at the top of the ECHL standings, the Florida Everblades (26-7-5-0, 57 pts.) prepare for their only games against a Western Conference team in the 2018-19 regular season, a three-game set against the Rapid City Rush slated for this weekend.

Coming off its best offensive weekend of the season, Florida's offense is rolling entering the series against the Rush. After being limited to just one goal in a 2-1 loss to the Atlanta Gladiators on Jan. 4, Florida has scored 29 goals in its last four games, including a season-high 10 scores this past Saturday night against Greenville. The 'Blades lead the league in offense per game, averaging more than four goals per contest.

This weekend's three-game set against Rapid City is the 'Blades only series outside of the Eastern Conference all year. In fact, Florida plays just 10 games this season against non-divisional foes. The other non-divisional opponents are Newfoundland (2 games), Adirondack (3 games), Manchester (2 games), and Rapid City (3 games). This weekend marks the first-ever meetings between Florida and Rapid City.

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS

Jan. 9 | vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits - W, 7-3

Jan. 11 | vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits - W, 5-0

Jan. 12 | vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits - W, 10-4

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Jan. 16 | at Rapid City Rush | 9:05 p.m. ET - Rushmore Plaza Civic Center

Jan. 18 | at Rapid City Rush | 9:05 p.m. ET - Rushmore Plaza Civic Center

Jan. 19 | at Rapid City Rush | 9:05 p.m. ET - Rushmore Plaza Civic Center

'BLADES BIOS

Jeremy Helvig earned the win on Friday night against Greenville to stretch his personal season-high winning streak to eight games. The rookie hasn't lost in regulation in 11 games.

Jamie Phillips won both of his starts over the weekend and is tied for the ECHL lead with 15 wins.

Justin Auger tabbed goals in all three games over the weekend to run his 'Blades season-high point streak to 10 games (8g-4a). His four-game goal streak is also tied for a 'Blades season-high.

Kyle Platzer netted consecutive multi-goal games to finish the weekend, including his first career professional hat trick on Saturday, and has a whopping 10 points (6g-4a) in a four-game point streak.

'BLADES BITES

Florida scored a team season-high three power-play goals in Wednesday's 7-3 win over Greenville. Coincidentally, that three-goal night on the power play was the most power-play markers in one game since Florida posted three on Greenville on March 30, 2018.

With their shutout against Greenville on Friday, Florida has allowed one goal or fewer in seven games this season, while both shutouts have come against the Swamp Rabbits.

Florida scored an ECHL season-high 10 goals on Saturday night and has netted 29 tallies in its last four games, an average of 7.25 goals per game. Florida last scored double-digit goals in a 10-0 win over Orlando on April 5, 2017.

The Everblades now lead the ECHL in goals for per game (4.03) for the first time this season.

SOUTH DIVISION STANDINGS

Florida Everblades: 26-7-5-0, 57 PTS

South Carolina Stingrays: 20-15-2-0, 42 PTS

Jacksonville Icemen: 20-15-1-0, 41 PTS

Orlando Solar Bears: 19-15-3-0, 41 PTS

Norfolk Admirals: 15-19-2-3, 35 PTS

Greenville Swamp Rabbits: 14-22-3-2, 33 PTS

Atlanta Gladiators: 10-19-5-1, 26 PTS

'BLADES LEADERS

G: Kyle Platzer (16)

A: Joe Cox (25)

PTS: Cox (39)

+/-: Logan Roe (+32)

SH: John McCarron (131)

GAA: Jeremy Helvig (2.39)

SV%: Helvig (.912)

