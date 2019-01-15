ECHL Announces Fine, Suspensions

PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL on Tuesday announced the following fine and suspensions.

Adirondack's Riley suspended three additional games

Adirondack's Conor Riley has been suspended for three additional games as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #467, Manchester at Adirondack, on Jan. 8.

Riley suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as a result of his actions at 7:09 of the second period.

Riley missed Adirondack's games at Reading (Jan. 9) and at Newfoundland (Jan. 11 and Jan. 12) and will miss games vs. Wheeling (Jan. 16 and Jan. 18) and vs. Brampton (Jan. 19).

Wichita's Labrie fined, suspended

Wichita's Pierre-Cedric Labrie has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #499, Allen at Wichita, on Jan. 13.

Labrie is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as a result of his actions at 0:58 of the second period.

Labrie will miss Wichita's game vs. Kansas City on Jan. 18.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

