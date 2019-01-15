Alex Sakellaropoulos Returned from Loan to Utica

GLENS FALLS, NY - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils, announced this afternoon that goaltender Alex Sakellaropoulos has been released from his PTO with the AHL's Utica Comets.

Sakellaropoulos, 24, was with Utica for six games but did not see any action in net. This was his second loan to an American League team this season after he earned a call-up to the Binghamton Devils in late December.

The Union College product has appeared in 18 games for the Thunder so far this season while posting a 10-3-3 record with a 2.46 goals-against average and .919 save percentage. The Tinley Park, Illinois posted a pair of shutouts in his last three starts before this recall.

The Thunder hit the ice at Cool Insuring Arena for a trio of games this week. The Wheeling Nailers come to town for games on Wednesday and Friday evenings before Adirondack hosts the Brampton Beast Saturday night for "Family Fun Night."

