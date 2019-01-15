Steelheads Receive John Nyberg, Gluchowski and Payne to Texas

January 15, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release





BOISE, Idaho - Defenseman John Nyberg has been assigned to the Idaho Steelheads from the Texas Stars (AHL) by the Dallas Stars (NHL), and both defenseman Nolan Gluchowski and forward Robbie Payne have been recalled by AHL Texas, Steelheads Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations Neil Graham announced Tuesday.

Nyberg, 22, joins the Steelheads following 27 games with AHL Texas to open his professional career in North America, tallying one goal and four assists for five points. The Lundby, Sweden native played 52 games with Frolunda HC in the Swedish Hockey League, adding two goals and 11 assists for 13 points in his second full season. The 6-foot-3, 190-pound defenseman played parts of four seasons and earned 29 points (nine goals, 20 assists) through 124 games. Nyberg was selected 165th overall (6th Round) by the Dallas Stars in the 2014 NHL Draft.

Gluchowski, 24, earned his second recall of the season with 27 games in Idaho this year, totaling five goals and 16 assists for 21 points with a plus-four rating and eight power play points. The Wixom, Mich., product set a team-high eight-game point streak from December 14 through January 5 and was named Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week thanks to a six-point week in the final games of December. Gluchowski sits in the top-15 among ECHL defensemen in points this season.

Payne, 25, joined the Steelheads for three games in his most recent stint and now has nine games played on the season, boasting five goals and four assists for nine points with one power play goal and one shorthanded goal. The Gaylord, Mich., native heads back to AHL Texas with 16 career games played over the last calendar year, owning five assists in that stretch including three assists in 10 games this season.

The Steelheads open a three-game weekend against the Allen Americans on Wednesday at CenturyLink Arena. Puck drops at 7:10 p.m.

Single-game tickets and season ticket packages are on sale, with full-season packages starting as low as $300 per seat. Contact the Idaho Steelheads at 208-383-0080 for more information or log on to idahosteelheads.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 15, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.