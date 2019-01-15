Josh Dickinson Returns to Grizzlies Roster
January 15, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release
West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies have announced that forward Josh Dickinson has been added to the roster as he comes over from the AHL's Colorado Eagles.
Dickinson previously appeared in 7 games for the Grizzlies earlier this season, scoring 2 goals and 4 assists. With the Eagles this season Dickinson has 1 goal and 3 assist in 13 games.
In a separate move, Travis Barron has been called up to the Eagles. Barron has 2 goals and 6 assists in 12 games with the Grizzlies this season.
The Grizzlies begin a 4 game homestand against the Tulsa Oilers on Wednesday, January 16th at 7:05 pm MT at Maverik Center. Tickets are available now at utahgrizzlies.com or calling (801) 988-8000.
Promotions This Homestand
January 16th vs Tulsa - Wendy's Wednesday (Tickets start at $10 with voucher from Wendy's).
January 18th vs Tulsa - AFCU Friday (Tickets start at $8 for AFCU Members paying with AFCU Debit/Credit Card at Maverik Center Box Office).
January 19th vs Tulsa - Guns N Hoses Night (Specialty Jerseys), Guns N Hoses Charity games start at 12:30 pm.
January 21st vs Idaho - Martin Luther King Matinee, Maverik Monday, Buy One Get One Free Tickets With Maverik Adventure Card.
Games This Week
January 16th vs Tulsa Oilers - 7:00 pm. ESPN 700.
January 18th vs Tulsa Oilers - 7:00 pm. Classic Country 1370/104.3 FM-HD-2.
January 19th vs Tulsa Oilers - 7:00 pm. ESPN 700.
January 21st vs Idaho Steelheads - 1:00 pm. ECHL.TV.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 15, 2019
- Solar Bears Add Goalie Clint Windsor - Orlando Solar Bears
- Steelheads Receive John Nyberg, Gluchowski and Payne to Texas - Idaho Steelheads
- ECHL Transactions - January 15 - ECHL
- Josh Dickinson Returns to Grizzlies Roster - Utah Grizzlies
- IceMen Announce Hockey Fights Cancer Weekend - Jacksonville IceMen
- 'Blades Forward Kyle Platzer Named Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week - Florida Everblades
- Florida's Platzer Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week - ECHL
- Worcester Railers HC Host Two Promotion Packed Games at the DCU Center this Weekend - Worcester Railers HC
- Tulsa's Williams Named CCM/ECHL Goaltender of the Week - ECHL
- Alex Sakellaropoulos Returned from Loan to Utica - Adirondack Thunder
- Devin Williams Wins CCM ECHL Goaltender of the Week - Tulsa Oilers
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspensions - ECHL
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.