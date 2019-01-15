Josh Dickinson Returns to Grizzlies Roster

West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies have announced that forward Josh Dickinson has been added to the roster as he comes over from the AHL's Colorado Eagles.

Dickinson previously appeared in 7 games for the Grizzlies earlier this season, scoring 2 goals and 4 assists. With the Eagles this season Dickinson has 1 goal and 3 assist in 13 games.

In a separate move, Travis Barron has been called up to the Eagles. Barron has 2 goals and 6 assists in 12 games with the Grizzlies this season.

The Grizzlies begin a 4 game homestand against the Tulsa Oilers on Wednesday, January 16th at 7:05 pm MT at Maverik Center. Tickets are available now at utahgrizzlies.com or calling (801) 988-8000.

Promotions This Homestand

January 16th vs Tulsa - Wendy's Wednesday (Tickets start at $10 with voucher from Wendy's).

January 18th vs Tulsa - AFCU Friday (Tickets start at $8 for AFCU Members paying with AFCU Debit/Credit Card at Maverik Center Box Office).

January 19th vs Tulsa - Guns N Hoses Night (Specialty Jerseys), Guns N Hoses Charity games start at 12:30 pm.

January 21st vs Idaho - Martin Luther King Matinee, Maverik Monday, Buy One Get One Free Tickets With Maverik Adventure Card.

Games This Week

January 16th vs Tulsa Oilers - 7:00 pm. ESPN 700.

January 18th vs Tulsa Oilers - 7:00 pm. Classic Country 1370/104.3 FM-HD-2.

January 19th vs Tulsa Oilers - 7:00 pm. ESPN 700.

January 21st vs Idaho Steelheads - 1:00 pm. ECHL.TV.

