Florida's Platzer Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week

January 15, 2019





PRINCETON, N.J. - Kyle Platzer of the Florida Everblades has been selected as the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for the week of Jan. 7-13. It is the second time in his career that he has received the weekly honor.

Platzer scored six goals, added two assists and was a +7 as the Everblades swept a three-game series from?Greenville last week.

The 23-year-old had a goal and two assists in a 7-3 win on?Wednesday, tallied a pair of goals in a 5-0 victory on Friday and posted his first career hat trick in a 10-4 win on?Saturday.

Under contract to Charlotte of the American?Hockey League, Platzer leads Florida with 16 goals while ranking second on the team with 35 points in 35 games this season.

A native of Waterloo, Ontario, Platzer has recorded 57 points (24g-33a) in 55 career ECHL?games with Florida and Wichita. He has added 43 points (17g-26a) in 147 career AHL games with Bakersfield and Oklahoma City.

Prior to turning pro, Platzer had 140 points (61g-79a) in 203 career games with London and Owen Sound in the Ontario Hockey League.

On behalf of Kyle Platzer, a case of pucks will be donated to a Florida youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 39,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.

Runners Up: Zach Pochiro, Allen (3 gp, 5g, 2a, 7 pts.), Nick Bligh,?Atlanta (2 gp, 4g, 1a, 5 pts.) and Zach O'Brien, Newfoundland (4 gp, 3g, 4a, 7 pts.).

Also Nominated: Marc-Olivier Roy (Fort Wayne), Steven McParland (Idaho), Ben Duffy (Norfolk), Mathieu Foget (Orlando), Tim Davison (South Carolina), Dylan Sadowy (Toledo), Ian McNulty (Tulsa), J.T. Henke (Utah), Zac Lynch (Wheeling) and Matt Schmalz (Worcester).

