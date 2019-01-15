'Blades Forward Kyle Platzer Named Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week

January 15, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release





ESTERO, Fla. - Florida Everblades forward Kyle Platzer has been selected as the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for the week of Jan. 7-13, the ECHL announced on Tuesday afternoon.

Platzer scored six goals, added two assists and was a +7 as the Everblades swept a three-game series from Greenville last week.

The 23-year-old had a goal and two assists in a 7-3 win on Wednesday, tallied a pair of goals in a 5-0 victory on Friday and posted his first career hat trick in a 10-4 win on Saturday.

Under contract to Charlotte of the American Hockey League, Platzer leads Florida with 16 goals while ranking second on the team with 35 points in 35 games this season.

A native of Waterloo, Ontario, Platzer has recorded 57 points (24g-33a) in 55 career ECHL games with Florida and Wichita. He has added 43 points (17g-26a) in 147 career AHL games with Bakersfield and Oklahoma City.

Prior to turning pro, Platzer had 140 points (61g-79a) in 203 career games with London and Owen Sound in the Ontario Hockey League.

Platzer is the first Everblades player to earn the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week honor this season.

On behalf of Kyle Platzer, a case of pucks will be donated to a Florida youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 39,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.

Florida preps for its only non-conference games of the season this weekend, a three-game set with the Rapid City Rush that starts on Wednesday with a 9:05 p.m. ET tilt.

-

Single-game tickets for all regular season home games are on sale now!

Ticket packages for the 2018-19 season are still on sale! Become part of the Everblades Family with a Partial Season or a Flexible Voucher Package that fits your schedule and budget! All Ticket & Voucher Packages provide savings and special benefits!

SPECIAL OFFER! Purchase a new ticket package for the 2018-19 season and receive a $20 gift card to Ford's Garage and an Everblades tote bag!

Private Arena Tours are also available to select your 2018-19 season seats! Call the Everblades office at 239-948-7825 to schedule your tour today!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 15, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.