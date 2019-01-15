ECHL Transactions - January 15

Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, January 15, 2019:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Adirondack:

Cooper Jones, D

WAIVER CLAIMS:

Utah:

Eric Freschi, F from Wichita

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Alex Sakellaropoulos, G returned from loan to Utica

Add Desmond Bergin, D returned from loan to Milwaukee

Add Brian Ward, F assigned by Binghamton

Add Jakob Reichert, F activated from reserve

Delete Andrew Tessier, D placed on reserve

Delete Dillon Kelley, G placed on reserve

Delete Shane Conacher, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/1)

Delete Nikolas Olsson, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/12)

Florida:

Add John McCarron, F returned from loan to Stockton

Add Derek Sheppard, D assigned by Charlotte

Delete Shane Walsh, F placed on reserve

Delete Brian Morgan, F placed on reserve

Fort Wayne:

Add Trey Phillips, D returned from bereavement/family leave

Delete Shawn Szydlowski, F placed on reserve

Idaho:

Add John Nyberg, D assigned from Texas by Dallas

Delete Nolan Gluchowski, D recalled by Texas

Delete Robbie Payne, F recalled by Texas

Manchester:

Delete Jared Fiegl, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/9)

Norfolk:

Add Merrick Madsen, G assigned from Tucson by Arizona

Add Kevin Whitbeck, G added as EBUG (a.m.)

Delete Kevin Whitbeck, G released as EBUG (p.m.)

Orlando:

Add Clint Windsor, G signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Olivier Archambault, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/6)

Delete Rob Mann, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/12)

Rapid City:

Delete Andrew Radjenovic, F suspended by team, removed from active roster [1/14]

South Carolina:

Add Chris Leone, D activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Tad Kozun, F placed on reserve

Toledo:

Add Marcus Crawford, D assigned by Grand Rapids

Utah:

Add Josh Dickinson, F assigned from Colorado (AHL) by Colorado (NHL)

Wheeling:

Add Cedric Lacroix, F assigned by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton [1/12]

Add Yushiroh Hirano, F assigned by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton [1/12]

Delete Cedric Lacroix, F loaned to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton [1/12]

Delete Yushiroh Hirano, F loaned to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton [1/12]

Wichita:

Delete Stuart Skinner, G recalled to Bakersfield by Edmonton

