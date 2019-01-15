ECHL Transactions - January 15
January 15, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, January 15, 2019:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Adirondack:
Cooper Jones, D
WAIVER CLAIMS:
Utah:
Eric Freschi, F from Wichita
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Alex Sakellaropoulos, G returned from loan to Utica
Add Desmond Bergin, D returned from loan to Milwaukee
Add Brian Ward, F assigned by Binghamton
Add Jakob Reichert, F activated from reserve
Delete Andrew Tessier, D placed on reserve
Delete Dillon Kelley, G placed on reserve
Delete Shane Conacher, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/1)
Delete Nikolas Olsson, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/12)
Florida:
Add John McCarron, F returned from loan to Stockton
Add Derek Sheppard, D assigned by Charlotte
Delete Shane Walsh, F placed on reserve
Delete Brian Morgan, F placed on reserve
Fort Wayne:
Add Trey Phillips, D returned from bereavement/family leave
Delete Shawn Szydlowski, F placed on reserve
Idaho:
Add John Nyberg, D assigned from Texas by Dallas
Delete Nolan Gluchowski, D recalled by Texas
Delete Robbie Payne, F recalled by Texas
Manchester:
Delete Jared Fiegl, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/9)
Norfolk:
Add Merrick Madsen, G assigned from Tucson by Arizona
Add Kevin Whitbeck, G added as EBUG (a.m.)
Delete Kevin Whitbeck, G released as EBUG (p.m.)
Orlando:
Add Clint Windsor, G signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Olivier Archambault, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/6)
Delete Rob Mann, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/12)
Rapid City:
Delete Andrew Radjenovic, F suspended by team, removed from active roster [1/14]
South Carolina:
Add Chris Leone, D activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Tad Kozun, F placed on reserve
Toledo:
Add Marcus Crawford, D assigned by Grand Rapids
Utah:
Add Josh Dickinson, F assigned from Colorado (AHL) by Colorado (NHL)
Wheeling:
Add Cedric Lacroix, F assigned by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton [1/12]
Add Yushiroh Hirano, F assigned by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton [1/12]
Delete Cedric Lacroix, F loaned to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton [1/12]
Delete Yushiroh Hirano, F loaned to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton [1/12]
Wichita:
Delete Stuart Skinner, G recalled to Bakersfield by Edmonton
