IceMen Announce Hockey Fights Cancer Weekend

Jacksonville, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen are proud to announce the return of Hockey Fights Cancer Weekend, presented by Liberty Landscape Supply on Friday, March 1 and Sunday, March 3 at the Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena.

The weekend will kick-off on Friday night at 7:30pm as the Icemen face-off against the South Carolina Stingrays. When the Icemen take the ice, they will sport specialty Hockey Fights Cancer Jerseys, which will allow Icemen fans to pay tribute to those who have fought or are currently fighting cancer. For a $100 donation, fans can have their loved ones' names printed into the Icemen jerseys. Those fans will also receive two tickets to watch the team wear the jerseys live, and a commemorative frame containing pictures of the evening's festivities. Space for the jerseys are limited to the first 60 donations, and the order deadline is this Friday, January 18.

"We are beyond excited to partner with the American Cancer Society once again for Hockey Fights Cancer Weekend," said Icemen President Bob Ohrablo. "Based on last season's success, we know that our fan base has a strong passion for supporting the fight against this awful disease and we cannot wait to see the tremendous support with this initiative. We wanted to do something unique this year with the jerseys and we found this to be a perfect fit."

Gracie Hyatt, 20 year old American Cancer Society volunteer said, "I lost my mom to cancer and these jerseys shed light that everyone is effected by cancer. Through the Jacksonville Icemen's partnership, the American Cancer Society is given a platform to raise awareness about the programs and services that are available in every community."

Friday night's game will also feature a survivor lap, various recognitions for the American Cancer Society, and 'Pink in the Rink', a post-game opportunity for fans to come down and paint the name of a loved one effected by cancer into the ice surface. Fans are encouraged to come back for the next game on Sunday, March 3, where the Icemen will take on their in-state-rival Florida Everblades, on top of the painted ice.

Sunday's game will include a pre-game Relay walk, a survivor lap, and a second-intermission luminaria ceremony - a ceremony of remembrance and hope. Fans are encourage to design their own luminaria bag on the concourse throughout the game, and the bags will then be filled with lights and placed around the building, as the bags illuminate the building during the ceremony.

Specialty Icemen-themed "I Stand For" tee shirts will be available for online pre-order HERE and a limited quantity will also be sold during Hockey Fights Cancer Weekend, as well as a few games leading into March. Special "I Stand" signs will be available on the concourse during both nights, and the team will hold a special "I Stand" recognition prior to puck drop during each game, where fans will be asked to hold up their "I Stand For" signs to showcase friends, family, and the loved ones who have been impacted by cancer. Fans will also be asked to hold up their signs during the luminaria ceremony on Sunday. Friday night's Icemen Jerseys will also showcase an "I Stand" patch, where Icemen players will be encouraged to fill in the reason they also stand.

This season's Hockey Fights Cancer Weekend is made possible with the gracious support of its presenting sponsor, Liberty Landscape Supply. Mike Zaffaroni, Owner of Liberty Landscape Supply, states, "Liberty Landscape Supply is delighted to be able to work with the Icemen and the American Cancer Society this season. Beyond getting more involved in bringing the Jacksonville community together, it offers us the opportunity to create additional awareness about a disease that touches almost everyone. We hope that we can bring more light to what people all over the world, and specifically in our Jacksonville community, are doing on a daily basis to fight cancer and provide support to those currently fighting."

All of the weekend's events will benefit the American Cancer Society. The American Cancer Society is the nationwide community-based voluntary health organization dedicated to eliminating cancer as a major health problem by preventing cancer, saving lives, and diminishing suffering from cancer, through research, education, advocacy, and service. Last season, the Jacksonville Icemen were able to donate nearly $16,000 through the weekend's events back to the American Cancer Society.

"The American Cancer society here in the First Coast area is thrilled to once again work with the Jacksonville Icemen", said Anne Taylor, Senior Manager of Community Development for the American Cancer Society Southeast Region. "From the participation in the Pink in the Rink ice painting, to the emotional luminaria ceremony, and everything in-between, the support of the Jacksonville community and especially the Icemen fans was beyond what we could have hoped for. We are so excited for what is in store for this season's Hockey Fights Cancer Weekend!"

For more information on Hockey Fights Cancer Weekend and to purchase tickets: https://bit.ly/2AM3EXF

For more information about the American Cancer Society: www.cancer.org

The Icemen continue their road trip tonight against the South Carolina Stingrays. Puck drop is set for 7:05 PM EST. The game can be viewed on ECHL TV. The Icemen's next home game is January 26th at Veterans Memorial Arena, where The Icemen will take on the Florida Everblades in the team's Military Appreciation Game, presented by Nimnicht Family of Dealerships. Game-time is set at 7 PM EST.

