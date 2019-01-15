Worcester Railers HC Host Two Promotion Packed Games at the DCU Center this Weekend

January 15, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Worcester Railers HC News Release





Worcester, MA- The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) announced a PROMOTION PACKED weekend at theDCU Center highlighted by Scout Night on Saturday, Jan 19 vs the Newfoundland Growlers at 7pm.

On Friday, Jan 18 the Railers host the Newfoundland Growlers at 7pm on a 2-3-4 Friday! Boston Bruins Alum Terry O'Reilly and US Hockey Hall of Famer Paul Stewart will sign autographs from 6-7:30pm. Enjoy $2 popcorn, $3 soda, and $4 Bud Lights in the Bud Light Lounge. Fans are encouraged to support the Cradles to Crayons Pajama Driveby donating child sized pajamas or gently used sweaters and sweatshirts. All donors will receive a free ScrubaDub car wash and an opportunity to win Railers prizes.

On Saturday, Jan 19 the Railers host the Newfoundland Growlers at 7pm on a BIG GAME SATURDAYon Scout Night! Boy Scouts throughout central Massachusetts will be attending to receive a Railers HC hat and a Railers HC patch- call the Railers front office at 508-365-1750 for more information! Every Saturday night home game is SATURDAY NIGHT SIGNINGS presented by MidState Auto Group with a Railers player signing autographs during the first intermission.

Individual tickets start as low as $15 by calling 508-365-1750 or visit RailersHC.com. Save $$$ with a RAILERS 6 PACK which includes six flex tickets and a Railers winter hat starting at $99.

The Railers Tavern, located behind the DCU Center provides hockey fans with a great pregame and postgame atmosphere all season long. Watch all road games broadcast live at Nonna's (FRI, SAT, SUN) or Railers Tavern (MON-THU) or watch on ECHLTV.com for a small fee. Listen to all Railers games live on 98.9 Nash ICON with coverage beginning 30 minutes before puck drop with Eric Lindquist and Tom Matthews. Full season memberships, mini plans, and group tickets are on sale now by calling the Railers front office at 508-365-1750 or by visiting www.RailersHC.com.

