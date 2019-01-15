Tulsa's Williams Named CCM/ECHL Goaltender of the Week

PRINCETON, N.J. - Devin Williams of the Tulsa Oilers has been named the CCM ECHL Goaltender of the Week for the week of Jan. 7-13. It is the second time in his career that he has received the weekly honor.

Williams went 3-0-0 with a 1.34 goals-against average and a save percentage of .938 in three appearances against Rapid City last week.

The 23-year-old turned aside 17 shots in a 5-2 win on?Tuesday, made 22 saves in a 5-1 victory on Friday and stopped 21 shots in another 5-1 win on Saturday.

A native of Saginaw, Michigan, Williams is 14-8-4 in 26 appearances with the Oilers this season. He ranks third in the ECHL with a 2.23 goals-against average and is tied for ninth with a .913 save percentage.

Williams has appeared in 64 career games with Tulsa with an overall record of 29-19-9 with six shutouts, a 2.40 goals-against average and a save percentage of .917.

During the 2016-17 season, Williams saw action in 17 games at Acadia University where he went 8-4-0 with a 2.80 goals-against average and a save percentage of .896. He had spent the previous five seasons with Erie of the Ontario Hockey League where he appeared in 175 games with an overall record of 106-47-8, nine shutouts, a 3.02 goals-against average and a save percentage of .900.

Runner Up: Tomas Sholl, Idaho (2-0-0, 2.40 GAA, .918 save pct.)

Also Nominated: C.J. Motte (Allen), Jeremy Helvig (Florida), Lukas Hafner (Fort Wayne), Corbin Boes (Orlando), Angus Redmond (South Carolina), Kaden Fulcher (Toledo) and John Muse (Wheeling).

