Solar Bears Add Defenseman Andrew McLean

November 4, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release







NORFOLK, Va. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced that the club has signed defenseman Andrew McLean to an ECHL Standard Player Contract.

McLean, 26, joins Orlando from the Knoxville Ice Bears of the Southern Professional Hockey League, where he has recorded one goal in three games this season.

The 6-foot-1, 190-pound blueliner has 18 points (5g-13a) in 41 career SPHL games with Knoxville, and was named to the SPHL All-Rookie Team in 2020-21. McLean skated in one ECHL contest with the Norfolk Admirals during the 2019-20 season.

Prior to turning pro, the Waterford, Mich. native played four seasons of collegiate hockey at the University of Wisconsin - Stevens Point, where he tallied 61 points (13g-48a) in 108 games for the Pointers program, and helped the school capture an NCAA Division III championship in 2019.

NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears make their lone visit of the season to Norfolk when they open up a two-game set against the Admirals tonight at 7:30 p.m. at the Norfolk Scope. The Solar Bears return home to face the Jacksonville Icemen on Tuesday, Nov. 9 at 7 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center.

