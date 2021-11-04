Hunter Shepard Re-Assigned to South Carolina

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, announced on Thursday that goaltender Hunter Shepard has been re-assigned to the Stingrays.

Shepard, 25, earned a call-up to the Bears on October 28 following a 40-save victory in his only appearance for the Stingrays so far this season. The goaltender spent the last two seasons split between South Carolina and Hershey, eventually helping to guide the Stingrays to the Kelly Cup Finals.

In 22 games with the Rays, Shepard posted a 13-6-2 record to go along with a 2.53 goals against average and .924 save percentage. With the Bears last season, the 6-foot-1, 210-pound native of Cohasset, MN appeared in three games, boasting a .969 save percentage and 1.00 goals against average.

Earlier this summer, Shepard signed a two-year contract with the Washington Capitals, coming off an entry level contract with Hershey last season.

The Stingrays play a home-and-home against the Jacksonville Icemen this Saturday and Sunday. The team will travel to Jacksonville this Saturday, November 6th for a 7:00 p.m. puck drop before returning to the North Charleston Coliseum on Sunday for Undie Sunday presented by Gildan at 3:05 p.m with a mystery bobblehead presented by Amped Electric.

