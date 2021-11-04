Defenseman Dawson Barteaux Recalled to Texas Stars

BOISE, Idaho - Defenseman Dawson Barteaux has been recalled by the Dallas Stars from the Idaho Steelheads to the Texas Stars, Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced on Thursday.

Barteaux, 21, played five games with the Steelheads to open the 2021-22 season, tallying three assists with one on the power play. The Foxwarren, Man. native spent the 2021-22 season with AHL Texas, posting four points (2-2-4) through 25 games following his professional debut on Feb. 5, 2021 against the Iowa Wild.

The 6-foot-1 defenseman spent five seasons in the Western Hockey League (WHL) between the Winnipeg Ice, Red Deer Rebels, Regina Pats, totaling 93 points (20-73-93) through 236 games and served as Captain of Red Deer during the 2019-20 season. Barteaux finished atop Winnipeg defensemen in 2019-20 while also leading Red Deer defense in scoring in both the 2018-19 and 2017-18 season. He was selected 168th overall (6th Round) by Dallas in the 2018 NHL Draft.

The Steelheads open a six-game road trip against the Tulsa Oilers on Thursday, Nov. 4 at 6:05 p.m. and return to Idaho Central Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 17 at 7:10 p.m. against the Adirondack Thunder.

