Florida Skunk Apes to Return on Teddy Bear Toss Night

November 4, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release







ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades will undergo a single-night rebrand as the Florida Skunk Apes as the team hosts the Trois-Riviéres Lions in the last match of a three-game series on Saturday, December 4th at Hertz Arena. Puck is set to drop at 7:00 pm.

Florida will don specialty Skunk Ape-themed jerseys during Saturday's matchup, which will then be auctioned off to fans via Dash Auction. The sweaters will feature a red and green holiday-themed colorway and include a specialty Skunk Ape main crest and shoulder patch logos.

"We are thrilled to bring back one of our favorite alternate identities and pair it with our annual Teddy Bear Toss," stated Everblades Executive Vice President of Business Development Chris Palin. "We are looking forward to a packed house in addition to working alongside two great organizations in Bear Necessities and Skunk Ape Headquarters."

All proceeds from the jersey auction will benefit Bear Necessities Pediatric Cancer Foundation, which serves to provide hope and support to children undergoing pediatric cancer treatment and their families, while also funding cutting-edge research to end the disease.

Bear Necessities is also the co-sponsor of the annual Teddy Bear Toss, which coincides with the Skunk Ape rebrand. Fans can bring or purchase stuffed animals to toss on the ice following the first Skunk Ape goal of the night. The stuffed animals will then be donated to the Golisano Children's Hospital and other local causes.

"We are overwhelmed by the support we are receiving from the Florida Everblades. Over 15,590 children will be diagnosed with some form of pediatric cancer this year and many of those children are right here in our backyards," stated Kathleen Casey, President and Founder of Bear Necessities. "Our mission is to eliminate pediatric cancer and to provide hope and support to those who are touched by it and this event will greatly assist us in our efforts. And, who doesn't love a teddy bear to cuddle with, especially when you aren't feeling well. Everyone participating on December 4th will leave knowing they are truly making a difference in the lives of children battling cancer. We are so grateful for this incredible opportunity to work with everyone involved in the Teddy Bear Toss evening."

To add to Saturday's excitement, the Skunk Ape Headquarters - which aims to preserve and educate visitors about the legend of the Skunk Ape - will attend the game with a snake and alligator for fans to see on the concourse. There will also be a Skunk Ape mascot to accompany Swampee, the Everblades' mascot, to add to the game night experience.

"The Shealy family is looking forward to this great event which is going to raise awareness about the Everglades and its folk culture," Jack Shealy, owner of Skunk Ape Headquarters said. "The Skunk Apes game in 2020 was great exposure to all involved and people are excited for this game coming up."

All of the festivities of Saturday's game will kick off with a free tailgate from 5-7 pm with live music performed by A Few Rough Edges.

Both Everblades and Skunk Ape fans can score tickets by visiting HERE. Additional information about this and future promotional nights can be found on the Promotions page.

